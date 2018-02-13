Pakistan's President, Mamnoon Hussain, signed an ordinance that will bring all the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) banned organisations and individuals under the bonds of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act. The signed ordinance amends a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act of Pakistan. Apart from keeping them under the check, the ordinance also empowers the Islamabad to take action against the UNSC banned groups and individuals. The signed ordinance also includes Hafiz Saeed's group and his terror organisations like Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

In what could be perceived as a major jolt to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, as his plans of dropping the terrorist outfit and getting into a political outfit seem to be have been cancelled by the Pakistan government. On Monday, Pakistan’s President, Mamnoon Hussain, signed an ordinance that will bring all the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) banned organisations and individuals under the bonds of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act. The signed ordinance also includes Hafiz Saeed’s group and his terror organisations like Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

The signed ordinance not only enables Islamabad to act against them but to also seal all their offices and freeze their bank accounts. As pre reports, Pakistan’s National Counter-Terrorism Authority will be working with the other concerned authorities to work on the future course of action against the banned people. The following ordinance comes after Pakistan’s interior ministry named Hafiz Saeed’s JuD as one among 72 banned organisations. The following steps, by Pakistan comes after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had raised its concerns on terrorism from Pakistan and had demanded a compliance on the issue of terror funding. The demand was raised even after China expressed its displeasure. The ordinance was signed by the Pakistani President a week ahead of an FATF plenary meeting.