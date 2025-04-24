Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Pakistan To Carry Out Missile Testing Off Karachi Coast: Report

Things are getting even more tense between India and Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Just days after the attack, Pakistan announced plans to test a surface-to-surface missile near its Karachi coast.

Things are getting even more tense between India and Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Just days after the attack, Pakistan announced plans to test a surface-to-surface missile near its Karachi coast. This move is causing alarm, especially since both countries have been feuding over recent events, and India is keeping a close watch on the situation.

India Makes Big Diplomatic Moves

In response to the attack, India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Wednesday and decided to take some serious actions. One of the major moves was India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, which has been in place since 1960. This is a big deal, as the treaty governs how water from shared rivers is used between the two countries.

The decision comes after a thorough discussion about the attack in Pahalgam and how Pakistan’s ties with terrorism might be fueling violence in the region. After the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri shared what was decided, “The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.”

India’s Message to Pakistan

Misri also made it clear that the suspension of the water treaty will stay in effect until Pakistan completely stops supporting terrorism. The message to Pakistan is pretty clear: no more business as usual unless they make real, lasting changes. This is a serious shift in India’s approach to dealing with its neighbor.

Pakistan to Hold Key Security Meeting

In response to India’s strong actions, Pakistan is preparing to meet and figure out its next steps. Radio Pakistan reported that on Thursday, Pakistan’s leaders—including the three military chiefs—will hold an important meeting to discuss how to deal with the suspension of the water treaty and the downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Rising Tensions and What’s Next

The situation is getting more tense, and people around the world are paying attention. The missile test, combined with the diplomatic stand-off, has raised the stakes even higher. What started as a tragedy in Pahalgam has now become a bigger geopolitical issue, with both countries taking harder stances.

As both India and Pakistan dig in their heels, it’s hard to say what’s going to happen next. But one thing is clear: the tension isn’t going away anytime soon, and the region is in for some challenging days ahead.

