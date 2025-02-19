Pakistan To Expel Afghan Refugees En Masse; Afghan Embassy In Islamabad Raises Alarm Over Deportation Plans

Afghan refugees in Pakistan face growing uncertainty as authorities intensify arrests and deportations, prompting concerns from Kabul. With surveillance increasing and thousands in limbo, the crisis deepens amid diplomatic silence.

The Afghan embassy in Islamabad has raised concerns over Pakistan’s imminent plans to expel all Afghan refugees from the country, warning that mass deportations could take place soon.

Growing Surveilance of Afghan Refugees

In a statement issued Wednesday, the embassy highlighted that Afghan nationals residing in Islamabad and the adjoining garrison city of Rawalpindi have been subjected to arrests, searches, and police directives ordering them to leave the twin cities and relocate elsewhere in Pakistan.

“This process of detaining Afghans, which began without any formal announcement, has not been officially communicated to the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad through any formal correspondence,” the embassy stated.

Pakistani authorities have confirmed their decision to deport all Afghan refugees from across the country, the embassy added.

Pakistan Yet to Respond to Afghan Embassy’s Claims

The Pakistani government has not yet commented on the Afghan embassy’s statement.

This latest development follows an earlier warning from Pakistan’s government regarding the deportation of Afghan nationals living illegally in the country. In January, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a March 31 deadline to deport Afghans awaiting relocation to third countries, unless their resettlement cases were processed swiftly by foreign governments that had agreed to take them after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The Afghan embassy has criticized the “short timeframe” and the “unilateral nature” of Pakistan’s decision.

Legal Afghan Refugees to Stay Until June 2025

According to Pakistani authorities, approximately 1.45 million Afghan nationals are officially registered as refugees with the UNHCR. Those who were registered before have been granted an extension until June 2025, ensuring that they will not face deportation or arrest before that period expires.

However, hundreds of thousands of Afghans living illegally in Pakistan remain vulnerable to deportation.

Earlier this month, Shafqat Ali Khan, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the country’s stance on the issue, stating: “This resettlement problem can’t be indefinite. So, for us, the Afghans who are here, awaiting resettlement, also have to be in a transitory phase. This is not a permanent thing.”

He added that Pakistan has been coordinating with Western countries to expedite the resettlement process and will continue to do so.

Thousands refugees in Limbo Amid U.S. Refugee Program Suspension

Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, tens of thousands of Afghans have fled to Pakistan, many of whom were approved for resettlement in the U.S. under a program designed to assist individuals at risk due to their association with the American government, media, aid agencies, and human rights groups.

However, with former U.S. President Donald Trump pausing refugee admissions last month, approximately 20,000 Afghans now find themselves in limbo in Pakistan.

Crackdown on Illegal Foreigners Intensifies

Afghans in Pakistan have faced increased harassment and arrests since October 2023, when authorities launched a crackdown on foreigners residing illegally in the country.

Although the government insists that the campaign does not specifically target Afghans, they constitute the majority of Pakistan’s foreigner population. Since the start of the deportation drive, more than 800,000 Afghan nationals have been expelled or compelled to leave under a so-called voluntary repatriation plan.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported a rise in deportations this year. In its latest report, the IOM stated: “Afghan nationals are being deported to Afghanistan from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.” The organization noted a 13% increase in the number of Afghans returning home between January 16 and 31, compared to the first two weeks of the month. According to its data, 824,568 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan since 2023.

