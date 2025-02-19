Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Pakistan To Expel Afghan Refugees En Masse; Afghan Embassy In Islamabad Raises Alarm Over Deportation Plans

Pakistan To Expel Afghan Refugees En Masse; Afghan Embassy In Islamabad Raises Alarm Over Deportation Plans

Afghan refugees in Pakistan face growing uncertainty as authorities intensify arrests and deportations, prompting concerns from Kabul. With surveillance increasing and thousands in limbo, the crisis deepens amid diplomatic silence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Pakistan To Expel Afghan Refugees En Masse; Afghan Embassy In Islamabad Raises Alarm Over Deportation Plans

Afghan refugees in Pakistan face growing uncertainty as authorities intensify arrests and deportations, prompting concerns from Kabul.


The Afghan embassy in Islamabad has raised concerns over Pakistan’s imminent plans to expel all Afghan refugees from the country, warning that mass deportations could take place soon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Growing Surveilance of Afghan Refugees

In a statement issued Wednesday, the embassy highlighted that Afghan nationals residing in Islamabad and the adjoining garrison city of Rawalpindi have been subjected to arrests, searches, and police directives ordering them to leave the twin cities and relocate elsewhere in Pakistan.

“This process of detaining Afghans, which began without any formal announcement, has not been officially communicated to the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad through any formal correspondence,” the embassy stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistani authorities have confirmed their decision to deport all Afghan refugees from across the country, the embassy added.

Pakistan Yet to Respond to Afghan Embassy’s Claims

The Pakistani government has not yet commented on the Afghan embassy’s statement.

This latest development follows an earlier warning from Pakistan’s government regarding the deportation of Afghan nationals living illegally in the country. In January, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a March 31 deadline to deport Afghans awaiting relocation to third countries, unless their resettlement cases were processed swiftly by foreign governments that had agreed to take them after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The Afghan embassy has criticized the “short timeframe” and the “unilateral nature” of Pakistan’s decision.

Legal Afghan Refugees to Stay Until June 2025

According to Pakistani authorities, approximately 1.45 million Afghan nationals are officially registered as refugees with the UNHCR. Those who were registered before have been granted an extension until June 2025, ensuring that they will not face deportation or arrest before that period expires.

However, hundreds of thousands of Afghans living illegally in Pakistan remain vulnerable to deportation.

Earlier this month, Shafqat Ali Khan, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the country’s stance on the issue, stating: “This resettlement problem can’t be indefinite. So, for us, the Afghans who are here, awaiting resettlement, also have to be in a transitory phase. This is not a permanent thing.”

He added that Pakistan has been coordinating with Western countries to expedite the resettlement process and will continue to do so.

Thousands refugees in Limbo Amid U.S. Refugee Program Suspension

Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, tens of thousands of Afghans have fled to Pakistan, many of whom were approved for resettlement in the U.S. under a program designed to assist individuals at risk due to their association with the American government, media, aid agencies, and human rights groups.

However, with former U.S. President Donald Trump pausing refugee admissions last month, approximately 20,000 Afghans now find themselves in limbo in Pakistan.

Crackdown on Illegal Foreigners Intensifies

Afghans in Pakistan have faced increased harassment and arrests since October 2023, when authorities launched a crackdown on foreigners residing illegally in the country.

Although the government insists that the campaign does not specifically target Afghans, they constitute the majority of Pakistan’s foreigner population. Since the start of the deportation drive, more than 800,000 Afghan nationals have been expelled or compelled to leave under a so-called voluntary repatriation plan.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported a rise in deportations this year. In its latest report, the IOM stated: “Afghan nationals are being deported to Afghanistan from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.” The organization noted a 13% increase in the number of Afghans returning home between January 16 and 31, compared to the first two weeks of the month. According to its data, 824,568 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan since 2023.

Also Read: What Led to Clashes at Khulna University in Bangladesh That Left Over 150 Students Injured?

Filed under

Afghan refugees

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PAF Air Show Stuns New Zealand Players In Karachi, Video Takes Internet By Storm| Watch

PAF Air Show Stuns New Zealand Players In Karachi, Video Takes Internet By Storm| Watch

High Court Directs Railway Board To Examine Crowd Management And Ticketing Issues

High Court Directs Railway Board To Examine Crowd Management And Ticketing Issues

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delhi HC Directs Railways To Take Note Of PIL Raising Concerns

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delhi HC Directs Railways To Take Note Of PIL Raising...

Abrar Ahmed’s Intense Send-Off To Conway Sets ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Ablaze

Abrar Ahmed’s Intense Send-Off To Conway Sets ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Ablaze

Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh, Calls It ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Over Stampede Tragedies

Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh, Calls It ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Over Stampede Tragedies

Entertainment

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox