After facing immense pressure from India and the international community, Pakistan is drafting a bill in order to ban terror outfits like the ban Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa and even individuals and other groups on the interior ministry watch list, Pakistan based national daily, Dawn reported on Sunday, April 8. The bill will replace the presidential ordinance that banned outfits and people who are already on the watch list. The proposed draft bill is likely to be tabled in the forthcoming session of the National Assembly scheduled which is to start on Monday.

The government of Shahid Khaqan is also preparing a database of terrorists and terror outfits to arrest money fraudulent and terror financing. It comes after the in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) approved a proposal by the US, the UK, France, and Germany to place the country on the international watchdog’s money-laundering and terror financing list in February 2018.

As per the new bill, it will also enable the investigation officers to probe sources of funding besides other financial aspects in terrorism cases. Under pressure to act against the banned terror outfits, Pakistan in February launched a crackdown on seminaries and health facilities run by Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The action came after a high-level UN sanctions team which visited last month in order to review progress against the terror entities and individuals banned by the world.

