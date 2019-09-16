Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology said they are set to send its first astronaut into space by 2022. He said Pakistan will operate the mission collaborating with China.

Pakistan is set to send its first astronaut to space in 2022 with the helo of China, Pakistan Minister of Science and Technology has said. The selection process for the project would start in the year of 2020, said Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday.

Pakistan’s close ally China would collaborate them in the space mission, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said, as per reports. He also said 50 individuals would be selected for the mission and after the test, the list will be shortened to 25 by 2022. Out of them, only one individual will go to space.

Reports said the Pakistan Air Force would play key role in the selection process of the space mission. He also said collaboration between Indian and Pakistan could prove beneficial for both the South Asian countries. Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology said they were the first country after the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) who had sent a rocket into the space. He said Pakistan has sent its rocket into the space in 1963.

He added The Pakistan Space Science Education Center is playing a key role to promote the space sciences in the country. Pakistan sent two satellites indigenously-built by them into the orbit. They had used a Chinese launch vehicle to complete the space mission. Both satellites were launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre situated at the Gobi desert, China, reports said.

One of those satellites launched was a remote sensing satellite (PRSS1) which was a dual-purpose Earth observational and optical satellite. The other one was a PAK-TES1A to intensify satellite manufacture capabilities of the South Asian country.

