The recent study published by the Oxford University and Strategic Foresight Group (SFG) has claimed that Pakistan that houses several terrorists and terror organisations, reportedly poses three times more threat to humanity tan Syria. Pakistan that reportedly houses terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and many others had been one of main breeding ground for terrorism at the global level. Pakistan was also accused of harbouring 9/11 World Trade Centre (WTC) attack mastermind Osama Bin Laden. The following revelations were made in a report titled Humanity at Risk – Global Terror Threat Indicant (GTTI).

The report states that Afghan Taliban and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) pose threat at international level. India has also accused Pakistan of harbouring LeT and supporting the other terror organisations on several occasions. LeT that was founded by Hafiz Saeed in 1987 has been held responsible for carrying out several terrorist attacks on India including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attack where several people were killed. Terror organisation LeT that operated from Pakistan has been banned by The US, United Kingdom, India, European Union and Australia. Reports claim that even though Pakistan has formally banned the Hafiz Saeed-led organisation, its intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), still supports and protects the LeT.

The GTTI report that has listed Pakistan at the top position for having the highest number of terror bases stated that the country hosts as well as aids majority of the terror organisations. The report added that there were several terror camps in Afghanistan also which were being operated with support from Pakistan.

The 80-page report further discusses the challenges in the next decade and also presents a framework for policymakers to look into the future. The reports stated that this rise in extremism and the use of weapons of mass destruction could slow the human development or even the survival period.

