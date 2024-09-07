Pakistan: Torrential Rain Hits Sindh: Major Impact On Student Population

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh led a crucial meeting to address the widespread damage caused by recent rains in the province.

According to the PDMA report, over 230,000 students have been affected by the recent rains in Sindh. In addition, more than 325,000 acres of standing crops have been damaged, severely impacting agriculture in the region. The floods have left 141,601 people homeless.

Casualties and Property Damage in Balochistan

On Thursday, the PDMA report highlighted that torrential rains in Balochistan had claimed 40 lives. The casualties include 24 children, 13 men, and three women, who died in various rain-related incidents such as lightning strikes, roof collapses, and wall collapses.

The report also indicates that 19 people were injured, including three men, two women, and 14 children. The heavy rains caused significant property damage, with 1,591 houses thoroughly damaged and 15,797 houses partially affected in Balochistan. Additionally, hundreds of acres of crops and 197 kilometers of roads were damaged, and seven bridges were destroyed in flash floods.

Animal Losses and Health Unit Damage

The floods also led to the death of 593 animals due to lightning strikes and other rain-related incidents. Furthermore, heavy rainfall and flash floods have adversely affected three health units in Jaffar Abad district and one each in Kachhi and Loralai districts.

Widespread Destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

As of August 31, incessant rain in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resulted in the deaths of at least 88 people since July 1, as reported by the News International. The fatalities include 43 children, 26 men, and 19 women. The heavy rainfall has led to widespread destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a report by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

