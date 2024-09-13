Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Pakistan Traders Reject ‘Advance Tax’ Under New FBR Scheme

The traders, in a staunch response, refused to pay any sort of 'advance tax' and warned the FBR team that they would not pay even a single rupee to them.

Pakistan Traders Reject ‘Advance Tax’ Under New FBR Scheme

The trader community in Pakistan voiced strong opposition towards the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) team visiting a Lahore market to collect advance tax under the Tajir Dost Scheme, ARY News reported.

The traders, in a staunch response, refused to pay any sort of ‘advance tax’ and warned the FBR team that they would not pay even a single rupee to them. The shopkeepers flatly refused to pay the tax, threatening to kick the FBR team out of the market. The information indicates that the FBR crew faced resistance when attempting to collect an advance tax of PKR 1,000 from each trader, according to ARY News.

READ MORE: FIA To Investigate Threatening Posts From Imran Khan’s X Account, Says Pakistani Minister

The traders advised the FBR team to leave the market or face the consequences. A few days had passed since notifications were sent to traders in several Pakistani cities before this occurrence. It is pertinent to note that the Pakistani trade community has rejected the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) recent ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’, which was introduced in an attempt to tax local vendors.

The nation’s business community has expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that the introduction of the system was “completely inappropriate” and deviates from accepted practices.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: US Unveils Plan To Expose RT’s Role In Russian Intelligence Operations

Filed under

advance tax Federal Board of Revenue Pakistan

Also Read

Shimla Mosque Row: Trade Union Closes Markets in Manali Over Mosque Dispute Tensions

Shimla Mosque Row: Trade Union Closes Markets in Manali Over Mosque Dispute Tensions

Centre Renames Port Blair to “Sri Vijaya Puram” to Reflect Colonial Legacy Shift

Centre Renames Port Blair to “Sri Vijaya Puram” to Reflect Colonial Legacy Shift

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

West Bengal Senior Doctors Warn of Consequences Over Government’s Actions Against Junior Medics

West Bengal Senior Doctors Warn of Consequences Over Government’s Actions Against Junior Medics

JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Privacy After Her Mother’s Death

Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Privacy After Her Mother’s Death

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow Start

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Nani’s Film Nears The End Of Its Run

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Nani’s Film Nears The End Of Its Run

Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film

Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox