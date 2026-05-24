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Home > World News > Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured

Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured

Baloch Liberation Army took responsibility of the blast, calling it a ‘fidayee’ meaning a suicide attack aimed at Pakistani military personnel.

Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured (Image: X)
Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 12:22 IST

At least 10 people were injured and a few others are feared dead after a strong explosion close to a railway track in Quetta on Sunday, as Al Jazeera reported. The blast apparently went off near Chaman Phatak and it set off a fire near the tracks, so emergency responders and the fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Not long after it happened , the banned militant group Baloch Liberation Army took responsibility, calling it a ‘fidayee’ meaning a suicide attack aimed at Pakistani military personnel. Authorities have now begun an investigation while rescue work is still ongoing in the area. 



(This Is a breaking story)

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Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured
Tags: Baloch liberation armyBLA Attackhome-hero-pos-1pakistan newsPakistan Railway BlastPakistan Train BlastQuetta ExplosionQuetta News

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Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured

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Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured

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Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured
Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured
Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured
Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured

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