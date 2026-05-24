Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills Dozens, Several Injured

At least 10 people were injured and a few others are feared dead after a strong explosion close to a railway track in Quetta on Sunday, as Al Jazeera reported. The blast apparently went off near Chaman Phatak and it set off a fire near the tracks, so emergency responders and the fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Not long after it happened , the banned militant group Baloch Liberation Army took responsibility, calling it a ‘fidayee’ meaning a suicide attack aimed at Pakistani military personnel. Authorities have now begun an investigation while rescue work is still ongoing in the area.







(This Is a breaking story)