Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan Train Hijack: Terrorists Attack Jaffar Express In Balochistan; 16 Insurgents Killed, 104 Passengers Rescued

Pakistan Train Hijack: Terrorists Attack Jaffar Express In Balochistan; 16 Insurgents Killed, 104 Passengers Rescued

A routine journey turned into a nightmare as separatist militants stormed the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, leaving chaos and bloodshed in their wake. With hostages taken and a deadly standoff unfolding, Pakistan now faces yet another crisis in its restive southwest.

Pakistan Train Hijack: Terrorists Attack Jaffar Express In Balochistan; 16 Insurgents Killed, 104 Passengers Rescued

A routine journey turned into a nightmare as separatist militants stormed the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, leaving chaos and bloodshed.


Militants launched a deadly assault on the Jaffar Express, a passenger train carrying approximately 500 people, in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Tuesday. Security forces reported that 16 militants were killed, and 104 passengers were successfully rescued.

BLA Claims Responsibility For Jaffar Express Hijack

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they had derailed the train, taken control of the situation, and killed 30 security personnel. Additionally, the group alleged that they had taken 214 passengers, including active-duty personnel, as hostages. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Local police, in an official statement, contradicted the BLA’s assertions, confirming that militants had taken 35 passengers hostage, while nearly 350 others remained safe. The train was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar when it became trapped in a tunnel, at which point gunmen opened fire, killing the train driver, according to a Reuters report.

Militant Demands and Threats

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) issued a 48-hour ultimatum following the attack, demanding the release of Baloch political prisoners, activists, and individuals allegedly abducted by the Pakistani military. The group warned that if their demands were not met, they would execute the hostages. Furthermore, the militants threatened to destroy the train entirely if military intervention continued.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite these threats, officials from the provincial government and railway authorities did not immediately confirm the hostage situation.

Government Response to Jaffar Express Hijack

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, stating that security forces were actively “repelling” the militants. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the assault, referring to the perpetrators as “beasts” for targeting innocent civilians.

In response to the crisis, the Balochistan government swiftly implemented emergency measures. Security forces engaged in an intense exchange of gunfire with the militants, aiming to contain the situation and secure the release of hostages, Reuters reported.

Escalation of Insurgent Activities

Balochistan has long been a hotspot for insurgency, with separatist groups like the BLA accusing the government of exploiting the region’s rich gas and mineral resources without providing equitable benefits to the local population.

The BLA is regarded as the most formidable among several insurgent groups operating in the mineral-rich region, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. The area is also a focal point for China’s investments, including the strategic Gwadar deep-water port.

In recent months, what was once considered a low-level insurgency has intensified, with militants adopting new tactics to maximize casualties and target Pakistan’s military.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Baloch Liberation Army, The Group Which Hijacked A Pakistan Train With 100 Hostages

Filed under

Balochistan Liberation Army Jaffar Express Pakistan Train Hijack

Both Houses of Parliament

‘Centre’s Approach To Delimitation Is Unjust’: Delimitation And Language Row Continue In Both Houses Of...
Washington and Kyiv have

Ukraine Agrees For 30-Day Ceasefire: Key Agreements And All We Know So Far
U.S. Vice President JD Va

Who is Usha Vance? A Look at the Second Lady’s Life and Career Ahead of...
US Vice President JD Vanc

US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India This Month With Second Lady Usha Vance
A routine journey turned

Pakistan Train Hijack: Terrorists Attack Jaffar Express In Balochistan; 16 Insurgents Killed, 104 Passengers Rescued
The United States Agency

USAID Orders Staff To Shred And Burn Classified Documents As Programs Are Cut
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Centre’s Approach To Delimitation Is Unjust’: Delimitation And Language Row Continue In Both Houses Of Parliament

‘Centre’s Approach To Delimitation Is Unjust’: Delimitation And Language Row Continue In Both Houses Of...

Ukraine Agrees For 30-Day Ceasefire: Key Agreements And All We Know So Far

Ukraine Agrees For 30-Day Ceasefire: Key Agreements And All We Know So Far

Who is Usha Vance? A Look at the Second Lady’s Life and Career Ahead of India Visit

Who is Usha Vance? A Look at the Second Lady’s Life and Career Ahead of...

US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India This Month With Second Lady Usha Vance

US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India This Month With Second Lady Usha Vance

USAID Orders Staff To Shred And Burn Classified Documents As Programs Are Cut

USAID Orders Staff To Shred And Burn Classified Documents As Programs Are Cut

Entertainment

Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed Boxer Attacked Her Inside A Limo

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood Stars Are Up For The Greatest Rivalry

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women