Pakistan Train Hijack: Terrorists Attack Jaffar Express In Balochistan; 16 Insurgents Killed, 104 Passengers Rescued

A routine journey turned into a nightmare as separatist militants stormed the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, leaving chaos and bloodshed in their wake. With hostages taken and a deadly standoff unfolding, Pakistan now faces yet another crisis in its restive southwest.

Militants launched a deadly assault on the Jaffar Express, a passenger train carrying approximately 500 people, in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Tuesday. Security forces reported that 16 militants were killed, and 104 passengers were successfully rescued.

BLA Claims Responsibility For Jaffar Express Hijack

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they had derailed the train, taken control of the situation, and killed 30 security personnel. Additionally, the group alleged that they had taken 214 passengers, including active-duty personnel, as hostages. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Local police, in an official statement, contradicted the BLA’s assertions, confirming that militants had taken 35 passengers hostage, while nearly 350 others remained safe. The train was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar when it became trapped in a tunnel, at which point gunmen opened fire, killing the train driver, according to a Reuters report.

Militant Demands and Threats

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) issued a 48-hour ultimatum following the attack, demanding the release of Baloch political prisoners, activists, and individuals allegedly abducted by the Pakistani military. The group warned that if their demands were not met, they would execute the hostages. Furthermore, the militants threatened to destroy the train entirely if military intervention continued.

Despite these threats, officials from the provincial government and railway authorities did not immediately confirm the hostage situation.

Government Response to Jaffar Express Hijack

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, stating that security forces were actively “repelling” the militants. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the assault, referring to the perpetrators as “beasts” for targeting innocent civilians.

In response to the crisis, the Balochistan government swiftly implemented emergency measures. Security forces engaged in an intense exchange of gunfire with the militants, aiming to contain the situation and secure the release of hostages, Reuters reported.

Escalation of Insurgent Activities

Balochistan has long been a hotspot for insurgency, with separatist groups like the BLA accusing the government of exploiting the region’s rich gas and mineral resources without providing equitable benefits to the local population.

The BLA is regarded as the most formidable among several insurgent groups operating in the mineral-rich region, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. The area is also a focal point for China’s investments, including the strategic Gwadar deep-water port.

In recent months, what was once considered a low-level insurgency has intensified, with militants adopting new tactics to maximize casualties and target Pakistan’s military.

