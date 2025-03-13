Pakistan Train Hijack: Why Has There Been A Surge In Attacks In Balochistan?

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most underdeveloped province, has been a hotbed of insurgency for decades. Separatist movements, led by groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), have been fighting for self-rule, accusing the government of discrimination and exploiting the province’s rich natural resources.

For the first time, the BLA carried out a large-scale hostage situation by hijacking the Jafer Express, a passenger train. Hundreds of passengers were taken captive in what seemed like a well-coordinated and planned operation.

Pakistan’s Military Responds Swiftly

By Wednesday, Pakistan’s security forces launched a full-fledged counter-operation. The military reported that all 50 attackers had been eliminated, putting an end to the hostage crisis. Unfortunately, the militants had already killed 21 passengers before the security forces could intervene. The remaining passengers were successfully rescued.

According to officials, this was one of the most significant operations carried out against the insurgents in recent years, highlighting the severity of the ongoing conflict in Balochistan.

Decades of Unrest and Baloch Demands

Balochistan, despite being the largest province by land area, remains the least populated and one of the most neglected in terms of development. The ethnic Baloch community has long accused Islamabad of marginalizing them and failing to invest in the region.

Since the early 2000s, separatist movements have gained momentum, with demands ranging from greater autonomy to complete independence. The BLA, one of the most feared militant groups in the region, has often targeted Pakistani security forces and infrastructure projects, including those involving Chinese investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Growing Threat of the BLA

Many analysts compare the BLA’s increasing activities to those of the Pakistani Taliban, highlighting their growing threat to national security. The BLA has around 3,000 fighters and operates not just in Pakistan but also in Iran and Afghanistan, seeking to establish an independent Baloch state.

The Pakistani government has long accused India of secretly supporting the BLA, a claim that India denies. Some security experts believe that the BLA’s activity has surged ever since the Pakistani Taliban ended their ceasefire in November 2022.

Suicide Bombers Among Hostages

The severity of the train hijacking became even clearer when military officials revealed that some of the militants were wearing suicide vests while sitting among the hostages. This detail underscored the ruthless tactics of the BLA and how they are willing to use civilians as human shields to prolong their attacks.

Balochistan shares a long and porous 900-kilometer border with Iran, which has often contributed to the instability in the region. Both countries accuse each other of harboring insurgents and allowing militants to operate freely. Smuggling, cross-border militant movements, and occasional skirmishes between the two nations further complicate efforts to establish peace.

Impact on Pakistan’s Economy

The ongoing insurgency in Balochistan has far-reaching economic consequences. Investors remain wary of putting their money into the region due to frequent attacks. Large-scale projects, especially those under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), have faced severe opposition from local Baloch communities, who feel that they are not benefiting from the economic activities happening on their land.

Security analyst Syed Muhammad Ali has warned that while the train attack has gained international attention, the killing of innocent civilians might work against the BLA’s cause. Historically, insurgent groups that have resorted to large-scale violence against civilians have lost local support over time. However, the Pakistani government will need to do more than just military operations to address the root causes of the insurgency.

Improving infrastructure, investing in local communities, and giving the Baloch people a greater stake in their own resources might be the only way to ensure lasting peace in the troubled province. Until then, the cycle of violence and military crackdowns is likely to continue, with civilians paying the heaviest price.