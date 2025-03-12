Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan Train Hijacking: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 Rebels Killed In Fierce Gunfight

Pakistan Train Hijacking: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 Rebels Killed In Fierce Gunfight

155 hostages rescued after BLA hijacks train in Balochistan. 27 rebels killed in gunfight. Militants demand prisoner release, threaten executions. Crisis still ongoing.

Pakistan Train Hijacking: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 Rebels Killed In Fierce Gunfight


Pakistani security forces freed 155 hostages after armed rebels from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked a train carrying over 400 passengers in Balochistan. At least 27 militants were killed in an overnight gunfight, while the insurgents claimed to have killed 30 Pakistani soldiers, a figure unverified by authorities. The situation remains tense, with some hostages still unaccounted for.

Train Hijacked, Hostages Taken to Mountains

The Jaffar Express, en route from Quetta to Peshawar, was ambushed inside a tunnel in a remote area. The BLA blew up the tracks, forcing the train to stop, and then killed the locomotive driver before taking passengers hostage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Some rebels took hostages into the mountains, evading capture as Pakistani forces pursued them.
  • Others held the locomotive, attempting to resist the security forces.
  • The BLA split into small groups to escape under the cover of darkness, but security forces had surrounded the area, making their retreat difficult.

BLA’s Demands and Threats

The BLA, a separatist group seeking Balochistan’s independence, claimed responsibility for the attack and issued a 48-hour ultimatum. They demanded:

  • Release of Baloch political prisoners and missing persons allegedly abducted by the Pakistani military.
  • Failure to meet their demands would result in the execution of 10 hostages and the complete destruction of the train.

Pakistan train hijack: 155 rescued, 27 rebels killed; BLA claims otherwise

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rescue Operation and Ongoing Crisis

Pakistani security forces engaged the rebels in an intense gunfight overnight, successfully rescuing 155 hostages, including women and children. The survivors were shifted to Mach, where a makeshift hospital was set up for medical assistance.

  • Unclear hostage count: The number of passengers still trapped on board remains unknown.
  • Security challenge: The mountainous terrain has made the operation difficult, but forces continue to track the insurgents.

Government Response and Condemnation

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the hijacking, calling it a “cowardly attack” during the sacred month of Ramzan. “We will continue the fight against the monster of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country. We will thwart every conspiracy to spread unrest and chaos in Pakistan,” – Pak PMO Statement

Meanwhile, emergency desks have been established at Peshawar and Quetta railway stations to assist the relatives of the abducted passengers.

Balochistan: A Region Plagued by Conflict

Balochistan has witnessed a surge in violence, with frequent separatist attacks and alleged forced disappearances by security forces.

  • In November 2023, a suicide bombing at Quetta railway station killed 26 people and injured 62 others.
  • Clashes between Baloch insurgents and security forces have intensified, escalating tensions in the region.

With hostages still unaccounted for and the BLA vowing retaliation, the situation remains volatile. Security forces continue to hunt down the remaining insurgents, while families of abducted passengers await updates on their loved ones.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Announces New Projects For ‘Mini India’ Mauritius, Including Building New Parliament

Filed under

Balochistan train attack Pakistan terrorism news Pakistan Train Hijack

Terror Tension Escalates

BLA Places Suicide Bombers Next to Hostage Passengers, Threatens to Blow Them Up As Security...
newsx

Boat Rides On Yamuna: Delhi To Launch Water Tourism, MoU Signed – Know The Details!
newsx

International Masters League: India Masters Set for Semi-Final Clash on March 13
newsx

Greenland Election Delivers Setback To Donald Trump As Anti-Sale Party ‘Demokraatit’ Wins Big
newsx

Pakistan Train Hijacking: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 Rebels Killed In Fierce Gunfight
newsx

Dalit Groom Assaulted, Forced to Step Down from Horse at Gunpoint in Agra; Three Booked
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BLA Places Suicide Bombers Next to Hostage Passengers, Threatens to Blow Them Up As Security Ops Continue

BLA Places Suicide Bombers Next to Hostage Passengers, Threatens to Blow Them Up As Security...

Boat Rides On Yamuna: Delhi To Launch Water Tourism, MoU Signed – Know The Details!

Boat Rides On Yamuna: Delhi To Launch Water Tourism, MoU Signed – Know The Details!

International Masters League: India Masters Set for Semi-Final Clash on March 13

International Masters League: India Masters Set for Semi-Final Clash on March 13

Greenland Election Delivers Setback To Donald Trump As Anti-Sale Party ‘Demokraatit’ Wins Big

Greenland Election Delivers Setback To Donald Trump As Anti-Sale Party ‘Demokraatit’ Wins Big

Dalit Groom Assaulted, Forced to Step Down from Horse at Gunpoint in Agra; Three Booked

Dalit Groom Assaulted, Forced to Step Down from Horse at Gunpoint in Agra; Three Booked

Entertainment

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women