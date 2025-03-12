Pakistan Train Hijacking: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 Rebels Killed In Fierce Gunfight

155 hostages rescued after BLA hijacks train in Balochistan. 27 rebels killed in gunfight. Militants demand prisoner release, threaten executions. Crisis still ongoing.

Pakistani security forces freed 155 hostages after armed rebels from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked a train carrying over 400 passengers in Balochistan. At least 27 militants were killed in an overnight gunfight, while the insurgents claimed to have killed 30 Pakistani soldiers, a figure unverified by authorities. The situation remains tense, with some hostages still unaccounted for.

Train Hijacked, Hostages Taken to Mountains

The Jaffar Express, en route from Quetta to Peshawar, was ambushed inside a tunnel in a remote area. The BLA blew up the tracks, forcing the train to stop, and then killed the locomotive driver before taking passengers hostage.

Some rebels took hostages into the mountains, evading capture as Pakistani forces pursued them.

Others held the locomotive, attempting to resist the security forces.

The BLA split into small groups to escape under the cover of darkness, but security forces had surrounded the area, making their retreat difficult.

BLA’s Demands and Threats

The BLA, a separatist group seeking Balochistan’s independence, claimed responsibility for the attack and issued a 48-hour ultimatum. They demanded:

Release of Baloch political prisoners and missing persons allegedly abducted by the Pakistani military.

Failure to meet their demands would result in the execution of 10 hostages and the complete destruction of the train.

Rescue Operation and Ongoing Crisis

Pakistani security forces engaged the rebels in an intense gunfight overnight, successfully rescuing 155 hostages, including women and children. The survivors were shifted to Mach, where a makeshift hospital was set up for medical assistance.

Unclear hostage count: The number of passengers still trapped on board remains unknown.

Security challenge: The mountainous terrain has made the operation difficult, but forces continue to track the insurgents.

Government Response and Condemnation

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the hijacking, calling it a “cowardly attack” during the sacred month of Ramzan. “We will continue the fight against the monster of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country. We will thwart every conspiracy to spread unrest and chaos in Pakistan,” – Pak PMO Statement

Meanwhile, emergency desks have been established at Peshawar and Quetta railway stations to assist the relatives of the abducted passengers.

Balochistan: A Region Plagued by Conflict

Balochistan has witnessed a surge in violence, with frequent separatist attacks and alleged forced disappearances by security forces.

In November 2023, a suicide bombing at Quetta railway station killed 26 people and injured 62 others.

Clashes between Baloch insurgents and security forces have intensified, escalating tensions in the region.

With hostages still unaccounted for and the BLA vowing retaliation, the situation remains volatile. Security forces continue to hunt down the remaining insurgents, while families of abducted passengers await updates on their loved ones.

