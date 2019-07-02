Pakistan is making all efforts to stop the extradition of Jabir Motiwala, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim. Sources close to the deal have said that the Karachi businessman will reveal the entire nexus between Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan Intelligence agency - ISI.

The Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday had started the extradition trial of Karachi businessman Jabir Motiwala. The FBI officials have recorded the statement of Motiwala. The US government official has revealed how the 51-year-old Pakistani national traveled from Karachi to America to meet the three American Pakistani FBI agents to set up drug deals and money-laundering and underworld crime charges.

However, the defence lawyer has claimed that Motiwala was suffering from acute depression and cannot be flown to the US to face money laundering, drug trafficking, and other charges. Even the doctor had confirmed that he treated Motiwala for depression. His lawyer had said that he belonged to a respectable family and his grandfather and father were pivotal in setting up Karachi Stock Exchange. Jabir Motiwala had denied the allegations of his involving in the extortion and drug-related cases. Last year, in August Jabir Motiwala, was arrested from Hilton by Scotland Yard’s Extradition Unit on US government’s request. The FBI has been probing him in several cases including money-laundering, extortion, and drug-related cases.

