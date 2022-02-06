Twenty terrorists were killed during operations after the attacks, the ISPR said in a statement, adding that during the operation, its nine security personnel were also killed.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that the clearance operation in Balochistan, which was launched after terrorists attacked security forces camps in the province’s Panjgur and Naushki areas late on Wednesday evening, had been completed, according to Dawn. Twenty terrorists were killed during operations after the attacks, the ISPR said in a statement, adding that during the operation, its nine security personnel were also killed.

The Military further stated that both attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas were repulsed successfully.

During an exchange of fire with the terrorists in Naushki, nine terrorists and four security personnel were killed including an officer, said the ISPR. Security forces had carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in Panjgur, it said, adding that initially four fleeing terrorists were killed there and as many were encircled by security forces the next day, according to Dawn. “All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s (Saturday) operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.