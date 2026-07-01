Pakistan Tuition Centre Roof Collapse: 14 Children Killed- What Really Happened?

Fourteen children died after the roof of a tutoring centre collapsed in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday, rescue officials said, as authorities opened the way for a possible negligence investigation. Punjab’s emergency service said rescuers found children and a 30-year-old female teacher under rubble of the private after-school facility. “A roof collapse in Basti Eid Gah, Kahna Nau, has claimed the lives of 14 children, while five others were injured,” an Edhi ambulance service spokesperson said, referring to an area to the south of Pakistan’s second-largest city.

What Really Happened After Pakistan Tuition Centre Roof Collapse:

The dead children were aged 5 to 16 with most below 9.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said preliminary reports showed the tutoring centre was unregistered and operating inside a privately owned residential building under a dilapidated roof.

Drone footage of roof collapse at tuition center in Lahore pic.twitter.com/VzrNOapBDB — Fasih Ullah (@fasih59) June 30, 2026







Such centres are common across Pakistan, where children attend extra lessons outside regular school hours.

“If negligence, carelessness or any violation of the law is established, those responsible will face strict legal action,” Bokhari said in a statement.

Bokhari said Punjab authorities had also been directed to survey unsafe buildings ahead of the monsoon season and introduce stricter rules for unregistered tutoring centres and private educational facilities.

Heartbreaking tragedy in Lahore, Pakistan 💔 At least 14 children have lost their lives and several others were injured after the roof of a private tuition center collapsed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families 🤲🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/hm6PeZNdXv — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) July 1, 2026







Prime Minister Expresses Grief After Pakistan Tuition Roof Collapse

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his “grief over the loss of precious lives in the collapse of a tuition centre roof in Lahore’s Kahna area”.

Sharif “prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the authorities to provide them with every possible medical assistance”, according to a statement released by his office.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the deaths and called for effective safety measures to prevent such tragedies. An investigation is underway.

Inputs from Reuters

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