Micro-blogging site Twitter has been warned by Pakistan's telecom authority that if the site does not comply with the directives to block objectionable content, the website could be banned in the country. Earlier there have been many occasions when social media was banned in Pakistan. In 2008 Facebook was banned in the country.

According to media reports, Pakistan’s telecom authority has warned micro-blogging site Twitter that it could be banned in the country if it does not comply with the directive to block objectionable content. Earlier the Pak­istan Telecommuni­cation Authority (PTA) informed the Senate Standing Com­mittee Cabinet Secre­tariat that other Micro-blogging websites have agreed with government’s request to ban derogatory content, but Twitter did not oblige.

The meeting was organised for a briefing on some of the penalties fixed by PTA against any derogatory/offensive content which pervades through social media and targets the state, its citizen and institution. In the meeting, Director General of PTA’s Internet Policy and Web Analysis, Nisar Ahmed, spoke to the committee about Islamabad High Court (IHC) directive to the regulatory body to give Twitter a final warning, and urged it to either block the content or be banned in the country.

Earlier there have been many occasion when social media was banned in Pakistan. In 2008 Facebook was banned in the country, just after 2 years, it was again banned. In 2012, PTA had banned the access to YouTube in the country for more than 2 years.

Meanwhile, the newly formed party headed by Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf information secretary Fawad Chaudhry said that his party was against any kind of censorship on free media.

Chaudhry said that those who do not wish to see derogatory content should not even search for such content. The idea of social media is not just for recreation and entertainment, but for jobs and households associated with the business.

