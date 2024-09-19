Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Pakistan Urges Compliance With Indus Water Treaty Following India’s Review Request

In the wake of India’s formal request to review the 64-year-old Indus Water Treaty (IWT), Pakistan has reiterated the importance of the agreement, expressing hope that New Delhi will continue to honor its provisions. 

In the wake of India’s formal request to review the 64-year-old Indus Water Treaty (IWT), Pakistan has reiterated the importance of the agreement, expressing hope that New Delhi will continue to honor its provisions.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office, made the comments during a press briefing on Thursday in response to India’s notice dated August 30, which called for a comprehensive review of the long-standing water-sharing pact.

Baloch emphasized the significance of the treaty, stating, “Pakistan considers the Indus Water Treaty as an important one and hopes that India will also comply with its provisions.”

She also pointed out that both countries have a mechanism—the Indus Water Commissioners—through which treaty-related issues can be addressed.

Meanwhile, India’s notice cited “fundamental and unforeseen” changes in circumstances, including the impact of ongoing cross-border terrorism, as justification for reviewing the treaty.

This isn’t the first time India has sought to revisit the treaty; a similar request was made in January 2023, highlighting Pakistan’s lack of cooperation in its implementation.

Sources indicate that the latest request builds upon this earlier notice and reflects India’s concerns regarding demographic shifts, environmental challenges, and the need for enhanced clean energy development to meet emission targets.

Additionally, India has raised issues regarding the implications of cross-border terrorism, suggesting that the treaty needs updating to align with current security realities.

The review request also stems from India’s dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s management of disputes related to the treaty, particularly concerning the Kishenganga and Ratle Hydro Electric Projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

