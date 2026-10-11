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Home > World News > Pakistan Violence: Christian Family’s Home and Shops Set on Fire, 35 Families Flee Village

Pakistan Violence: Christian Family’s Home and Shops Set on Fire, 35 Families Flee Village

A blasphemy allegation against a Christian man in Pakistan’s Punjab province ended in a mob attack on his home and pharmacy. More than 35 Christian families reportedly fled their village, fearing further violence.

Pakistan mob sets Christian man’s home, pharmacy on fire (Photo: X)
Pakistan mob sets Christian man’s home, pharmacy on fire (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 18:24 IST

A blasphemy allegation against a Christian man in Pakistan’s Punjab province has been followed by a mob attack on his home and pharmacy, forcing more than 35 Christian families to flee their village amid fears of further violence. The incident took place in Gharyal Kalan village in Sheikhupura district, where a crowd gathered outside the properties of Kamran Masih, a 40-year-old Christian father of three. According to a report by Christian Daily International-Morning Star News, some members of the crowd set fire to his pharmacy and adjoining house on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Masih had reportedly been arrested by police on the night of Thursday, October 8, after local Muslims accused him of sharing a video allegedly containing blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group.

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How a WhatsApp Video Led to Blasphemy Allegations Against a Christian Man

Masih runs a small pharmacy in Gharyal Kalan village. The allegations against him reportedly spread after he was accused of sharing the video in a WhatsApp group. However, the exact provisions of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws under which he was booked remained unclear, the report said, citing his relatives and other sources.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged video and the accusations against Masih have not been independently established in the information available.

Mob Attack Leaves 35 Christian Families Fearing for Their Safety

News of Masih’s arrest reportedly triggered panic among his family and other Christian residents. Fearing a possible attack, more than 35 Christian families left their homes and fled the village. The situation escalated when dozens of Muslims gathered outside Masih’s pharmacy and adjoining residence on Friday. Some members of the crowd allegedly set both buildings on fire.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of religious minorities in Pakistan, where blasphemy accusations have repeatedly been associated with mob violence and attacks on minority communities.

Police Deploy Personnel as Investigation Continues

An official from the Sheikhupura district police chief’s office said a large number of police personnel had been deployed in the village to protect Christians and their properties. The official also confirmed that an investigation was underway. However, the available report did not provide further details about arrests connected to the arson attack or the progress of the investigation.

The immediate priority remains the protection of residents and their properties as authorities look into the incident.

Pakistan’s Blasphemy Laws Face Fresh Scrutiny Over False Cases

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws have long faced criticism from human rights organisations and legal experts. Critics have warned that the laws can be misused to settle personal disputes and that religious minorities are disproportionately affected by accusations. A recent report cited information presented by Pakistani authorities to a parliamentary committee, which indicated that most of the 333 blasphemy cases registered across four provinces over the previous five years were false.

Official figures presented to the committee showed that Punjab recorded the highest number of cases under Section 295-C of Pakistan’s blasphemy law, with 116 cases registered over the five-year period. The latest incident in Sheikhupura has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by religious minorities following blasphemy allegations, particularly when accusations trigger public protests or mob attacks.

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Pakistan Violence: Christian Family’s Home and Shops Set on Fire, 35 Families Flee Village
Tags: Christian Families FleeChristians In Pakistanhome-hero-pos-1Kamran MasihPakistan Blasphemy CasePakistan Christian AttackPakistan minority rightsPakistan Mob Violencepakistan newsPunjab Pakistan NewsSheikhupura News

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Pakistan Violence: Christian Family’s Home and Shops Set on Fire, 35 Families Flee Village
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