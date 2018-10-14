Surgical Strike: As per reports, just a few days after India celebrated Surgical Strike Day, Pakistan warned of 10 similar strikes in response to a single attack on them. Spilling poison against its neighbour, Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations, General Asif Ghafoor said that India will be facing 10 surgical strikes if it dared to attack Pakistan.

India’s neighbour, Pakistan that had been denying the Indian claims about carrying out a surgical strike across the border have reportedly agreed to the attacks after it warned India of 10 surgical strikes in response to one. As per reports, just a few days after India celebrated Surgical Strike Day, Pakistan warned of 10 similar strikes in response to a single attack on them. Spilling poison against its neighbour, Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations, General Asif Ghafoor said that India will be facing 10 surgical strikes if it dared to attack Pakistan.

The following remarks were made by General Asif Ghafoor while he was visiting London with Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Addressing the UK media, Bajwa and Ghafoor said that anyone who thinks of carrying out any misadventure inside the Pakistan border should have no doubt about Pakistan’s capabilities as the country will be hitting back hard.

The following remarks by Pakistan Army come in the wake of increasing cross-border terror and several ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army which are being faced by India. Previously, while talking to the media, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of continuously carrying out terror attacks.

Addressing a public gathering on Surgical Strike day, Rajnath Singh hinted towards the planning of another surgical strike like operation to avenge the killing of several BSF jawans. Rajnath Singh further blamed Pakistan for all the major problems which were being faced by Jammu and Kashmir. he added that even several Islamic countries have spoken against Pakistan.

