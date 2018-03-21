In a shocker being reported from Pakistan, a husband mutilated his wife’s genitals after she refused to give her gold earrings. The father of the victim filed a complaint with the police after he found her daughter lying in a pool of blood. The family also claimed that their daughter was attacked by the husband because she was unable to conceive a child. The accused husband is currently being questioned by authorities.

The matter was highlighted after victim’s father Jamil Ahmed heard some loud noises coming from his daughter’s house while he was on his way to another village along with his brother. After the father heard loud screams of her daughter, he went to the house and found that the door to their room was locked. After breaking the door, the father found her daughter lying in a pool of blood. In the complaint filed, the father of the victim said that he caught his son-in-law in the act.

Apart from the husband, another person was also reportedly present in the house, which fled from the spot after the father of the woman barged inside the house. As per the FIR registered with the police, the husband attacked his wife after she refused to give him her gold earrings. Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, the family of the victim claimed that the couple often fought over several issues. The family also claimed that their daughter was attacked by the husband because she was unable to conceive a child. As per reports, the victim is currently being treated at Tehsil Headquarters hospital. The husband who was accused in the matter is currently being interrogated by the police.

