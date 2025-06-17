Live Tv
‘Pakistan Will Retaliate With Nuclear Bomb Against Israel, If…’: Iran’s IRGC General Mohsen Rezaei

In the shadow of the ongoing Israel-Iran missile exchange, a startling claim by a senior Iranian general has put Pakistan in an uncomfortable spotlight. While Tehran insists that Islamabad has pledged nuclear retaliation against Israel, Pakistan has dismissed the statement as baseless and inflammatory.

Last Updated: June 18, 2025 02:04:59 IST

Amid the intensifying military conflict between Iran and Israel where retaliatory missile strikes have already claimed at least 248 lives Pakistan has found itself entangled in a diplomatic and strategic controversy it did not anticipate.

The storm was kicked up by Mohsen Rezaei, a prominent member of Iran’s National Security Council and an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general. In a televised interview, Rezaei claimed that Pakistan had assured Iran it would strike Israel with nuclear weapons if Tel Aviv used one against Tehran. “Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will retaliate with a nuclear bomb on Israel,” Rezaei said.

Pakistan Refuses Any Statement As Such 

Islamabad was quick to refute the statement, calling it “completely baseless and misleading.” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a sharp rebuttal, stating that no such assurance was ever made and that the country’s nuclear policy remains defensive in nature.

Despite the denial, the comment has reignited global concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear posture particularly in the context of its historical rhetoric. Just months ago, in April, senior Pakistani politician Hanif Abbasi openly threatened India with nuclear retaliation. He referenced the Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missile systems, saying that “130 nukes are kept only for India.”

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is estimated to be between 100 and 120 warheads. These are primarily based on highly enriched uranium (HEU), with an estimated stockpile of 2.7 to 3.5 tonnes. Delivery mechanisms include aircraft and land-based missiles. Notably, Pakistan is believed to store its warheads and delivery systems separately during peacetime a safeguard aimed at preventing unauthorized use.

