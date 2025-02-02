Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Pakistani Brothers Allegedly Kill 20-Year-Old Sister Over TikTok Videos

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead by her brothers in Pakistan for making TikTok videos. This comes after another honour killing of a 15-year-old girl in Quetta.

Pakistani Brothers Allegedly Kill 20-Year-Old Sister Over TikTok Videos

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her brothers in Pakistan’s Jhelum for making TikTok videos.

According to ARY News, the alleged incident took place in Jhelum’s Dhoke Korian, where neighbours had objected to the victim’s video-making, which led to a confrontation within the family.

Enraged by the situation, the brothers allegedly opened fire, killing their sister on the spot. Following the honour killing, the accused reportedly attempted to stage the incident as a suicide and tried to erase evidence from the crime scene.

Another case of honour killing had come to the fore in the socially conservative nation on Wednesday, as per ARY News, where an American-Pakistani dual national female TikToker was shot dead in Quetta.

A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her father and maternal uncle over TikTok videos in an alleged honour killing in Pakistan’s Quetta, ARY News reported.

The father of the 15-year-old Hira was enraged over his daughter’s social media presence on TikTok and ordered her to stop making videos. However, when the daughter refused to obey, he hatched a plan with the girl’s maternal uncle to kill his daughter.

The police officials stated that Anwarul-Haq had shifted to America with his wife and children several years ago. He came to Pakistan with her daughter Hira on January 15 while his wife and two other daughters remained in the US.

The police confirmed that the murder was premeditated, as Anwarul-Haq hatched the plot with Tayyab Ali.

Amid a surge in violence by obsolete traditions, ‘Karo Kari’ or honour killing, eight more people, including five women were killed in a span of three days across four districts of Sindh, Geo News reported on January 25.

Every year, hundreds of women in Pakistan become victims of such killings, mostly carried out by close relatives, claiming to be defending their family’s honour, often in deeply conservative rural societies. However, such violent incidents are now also common in urban pockets of the socially conservative country, according to Geo News.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), honour killings remained a grave concern in 2024, with Sindh and Punjab recording notably high numbers. Between January and November, 346 individuals across the country became the victims of such heinous acts of violence.

