Saturday, May 10, 2025
  Pakistani Fatah-II Missile Targeting Delhi Intercepted In Sirsa, Cities On High Alert: Report

Pakistani Fatah-II Missile Targeting Delhi Intercepted In Sirsa, Cities On High Alert: Report

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Saturday after Islamabad launched “Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos” and fired a Fatah-II missile aimed at Delhi, which was intercepted in Haryana’s Sirsa.

Pakistani Fatah-II Missile Targeting Delhi Intercepted In Sirsa, Cities On High Alert: Report

India intercepts Pakistani Fatah-II missile aimed at Delhi; high alert issued after drone attacks, ceasefire violations, and airstrikes.


Indian cities were placed on high alert on Saturday after Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos” against India, escalating tensions following three days of drone attacks and ceasefire violations. In a significant development, Pakistan fired a long-range Fatah-II missile aimed at the national capital, Delhi. However, the missile was successfully intercepted in Sirsa, Haryana, according to reports.

Pakistan Launches Operation ‘Bunyan ul Marsoos,’ Fires Fatah-II Missile

The launch of the missile marked a dangerous shift in the ongoing conflict, with Pakistan initiating a direct missile strike. “Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos” was launched by Pakistan in response to what it claims were Indian strikes earlier in the evening.

On Friday night, Pakistan carried out a second consecutive wave of drone attacks, targeting 26 locations across India — stretching from Jammu and Kashmir down to Gujarat. The Indian Ministry of Defence stated that attempts to damage vital installations, including airports and air bases, were effectively thwarted.

Despite the widespread drone assault, the only reported injuries were from an attack in Ferozpur, Punjab, where some members of a family were hurt. All Indian states bordering Pakistan remained under blackout conditions through the night.

Indian Air Bases and Military Installations Remain Safe After Fatah-II Missile Target

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that all Indian Air Force bases and other military installations remained unharmed in the face of the missile and drone threats.

In a retaliatory move, India launched precision strikes targeting key locations in Pakistan. According to reports, Indian strikes hit Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi — major urban centers of strategic and symbolic significance. Additionally, Indian forces struck three air force bases in Pakistan.

Among the targeted airbases were Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Rafiqi Airbase in Shorkot (Punjab), and Murid Airbase in Chakwal (Punjab). Multiple explosions were reported in several Pakistani cities, with two blasts in Rawalpindi and one each in Lahore and Islamabad.

Pakistan Acknowledges Strikes on Its Airbases

Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), publicly acknowledged the Indian airstrikes. He confirmed that Nur Khan Airbase and Rafiqi Airbase had been hit.

Also Read: 24 Bailouts and Counting: Pakistan’s Endless IMF Loans Surpass $20 Billion

fatah 2 missile noor khan base Operation Sindoor

