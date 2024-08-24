Pakistani Forces Abduct Baloch Youth And Relocate Them To Unknown Location

The Pakistani armed forces have reportedly detained a Baloch youth from the Kalat district of Balochistan and moved him to an unknown location, The Balochistan Post reported.

The youth, identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed, the son of Zahoor Ahmed Langova, a resident doctor from Khaliqabad, was detained by the Pakistani armed forces at Johan Cross in Manguchar, Kalat district, Balochistan, according to The Balochistan Post.

The report further stated that Sarfaraz was detained on August 18, and his whereabouts have remained unknown since then. The victim’s family has expressed deep concern for his well-being and has urged Pakistani authorities to release him unconditionally.

This abduction comes amid allegations of enforced disappearances and atrocities against Baloch activists by Pakistani security forces for raising their voices against these human rights abuses. Earlier this month, Banda Khan, the son of Nazar Ali Bugti, was apprehended in the satellite town area of Quetta.

He was reportedly arrested shortly after leaving a mosque behind Bugti’s house, where he was performing prayers. His whereabouts have also remained unknown since then.

Enforced disappearances of innocent Baloch individuals are a major issue in Balochistan. Several Baloch activists, leaders, and human rights groups have criticized these disappearances as a form of collective punishment. They claim that such actions not only affect the individual but also cause significant distress to their families.

Human rights organizations, such as the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), have been campaigning for more than a decade to end these disappearances and ensure the safe return of those missing. According to the VBMP, thousands of people are missing from Balochistan, and the number continues to grow.

Regions in Balochistan that are most affected by disappearances include Quetta, Kech, Mashkay, and Awaran. In July, several individuals were reported missing, and enforced abductions are part of a trend known as the “kill and dump” policy. This tactic, used by Pakistani security forces, involves enforced disappearances, often including activists or nationalists, followed by execution.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

