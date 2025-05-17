Pakistani Forces Have Lost Control Of Balochistan, Claims Baloch American Congress Leader

In a bold interview with Canada-based TAG TV, Razzak Baloch, Secretary General of the Baloch American Congress, delivered a scathing indictment of Pakistan’s handling of Balochistan, alleging that the Pakistani military has lost control over most of the province.

“Pakistani forces cannot even leave Quetta after dark,” he claimed. “From 5 pm to 5 am, roads are deserted by the army out of fear.”

Baloch, who represents the exiled voice of many Baloch activists, asserted that over 80% of Balochistan is no longer under effective control by Islamabad, likening the current unrest to the 1971 situation in East Pakistan, which ultimately led to the formation of Bangladesh.

Baloch Separatist Movement Gaining Ground

His comments come amid intensifying Baloch separatist activities and ongoing mass protests, including the arrest of key activist Mahrang Baloch.

Speaking to ANI, which carried the TAG TV interview, Razzak emphasized that Pakistan risks repeating history unless it acknowledges the growing autonomy of the region and the popular demand for freedom.

“The Pakistani army should withdraw with dignity now, before they leave their boots behind like they did in Bangladesh,” he warned.

Call for International Recognition and Foreign Support

Baloch also appealed to democratic nations for international recognition of the Baloch struggle, urging them to host representatives of the movement in exile. He pointed out the urgent need to dismantle what he termed military strongholds in Quetta and Chowni.

While commending figures like Sardar Akhtar Mengal, he said internal political efforts were not enough. Global powers, he argued, must play a role in ending oppression across Pakistan’s provinces.

India’s Role? Balochistan’s Doors Are Open

When asked whether India should host a Baloch government-in-exile, Baloch struck a defiant tone:

“We do not beg. We speak with our masculinity. But if India supports Balochistan’s freedom, the doors of Balochistan will open to India.”

A Warning to the Region

He concluded with a stark message, urging swift international intervention:

“This is a moment for peace and regional harmony. The oppression must end not just in Balochistan, but across all of Pakistan’s provinces.”

Baloch warned that delayed action would only strengthen what he called a “barbarian army”, with consequences extending beyond Balochistan to the entire South Asian region.

