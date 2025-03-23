Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistani Security Forces Kill 16 Militants Seeking To Cross Afghan Border: Report

Pakistani Security Forces Kill 16 Militants Seeking To Cross Afghan Border: Report

Pakistani security forces killed 16 militants on Sunday as they attempted to cross the border from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

Pakistani Security Forces Kill 16 Militants Seeking To Cross Afghan Border: Report

Pakistani security forces killed 16 militants on Sunday as they attempted to cross the border from Afghanistan into Pakistan. (AFP File Photo)


Pakistani security forces killed 16 militants on Sunday as they attempted to cross the border from Afghanistan into Pakistan, the Associated Press reported, quoting officials. The incident took place in Ghulam Khan, a border town in the remote northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In an official statement, the Pakistani military referred to the militants as “Khwarij,” a term the government uses to describe members of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, the report stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Pakistani military further accused the Afghan Taliban government of failing to curb militant activity along the border. “Pakistan has consistently urged Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. The Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the statement read, according to AP.

Pakistani authorities allege that TTP fighters have taken refuge in Afghanistan, posing a threat to Pakistan’s security.  Kabul, however, has repeatedly denied allegations that it harbours Pakistani militants, insisting that it does not allow Afghan soil to be used for cross-border terrorism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

Filed under

pakistan news Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Pakistani Security Forces

newsx

Fresh Violence In Gaza: Trump’s Envoy Blames Hamas, Says Report ‘US Stands With Israel’
newsx

Two Teenagers Fatally Shot Outside Massachusetts Mall Amid Reports of Fight
newsx

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Who Is Vignesh Puthur? Kerala Spinner Replaces Rohit Sharma &...
newsx

Schumer Says Won’t Step Down As Senate Democratic Leader Amid Spending Bill Controversy
newsx

Israel Launches Operation In Rafah: Tel al-Sultan Encircled, Hamas Infrastructure Hit
Pakistani security forces

Pakistani Security Forces Kill 16 Militants Seeking To Cross Afghan Border: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fresh Violence In Gaza: Trump’s Envoy Blames Hamas, Says Report ‘US Stands With Israel’

Fresh Violence In Gaza: Trump’s Envoy Blames Hamas, Says Report ‘US Stands With Israel’

Two Teenagers Fatally Shot Outside Massachusetts Mall Amid Reports of Fight

Two Teenagers Fatally Shot Outside Massachusetts Mall Amid Reports of Fight

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Who Is Vignesh Puthur? Kerala Spinner Replaces Rohit Sharma & Takes 3 Wickets For MI!

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Who Is Vignesh Puthur? Kerala Spinner Replaces Rohit Sharma &...

Schumer Says Won’t Step Down As Senate Democratic Leader Amid Spending Bill Controversy

Schumer Says Won’t Step Down As Senate Democratic Leader Amid Spending Bill Controversy

Israel Launches Operation In Rafah: Tel al-Sultan Encircled, Hamas Infrastructure Hit

Israel Launches Operation In Rafah: Tel al-Sultan Encircled, Hamas Infrastructure Hit

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival