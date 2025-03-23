Pakistani security forces killed 16 militants on Sunday as they attempted to cross the border from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

Pakistani security forces killed 16 militants on Sunday as they attempted to cross the border from Afghanistan into Pakistan, the Associated Press reported, quoting officials. The incident took place in Ghulam Khan, a border town in the remote northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In an official statement, the Pakistani military referred to the militants as “Khwarij,” a term the government uses to describe members of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, the report stated.

The Pakistani military further accused the Afghan Taliban government of failing to curb militant activity along the border. “Pakistan has consistently urged Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. The Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the statement read, according to AP.

Pakistani authorities allege that TTP fighters have taken refuge in Afghanistan, posing a threat to Pakistan’s security. Kabul, however, has repeatedly denied allegations that it harbours Pakistani militants, insisting that it does not allow Afghan soil to be used for cross-border terrorism.

