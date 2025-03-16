Lawyers in Pakistan organised a rally from the Sindh High Court to the Karachi Press Club on Sunday to protest the construction of six new canals on the Indus River and corporate farming, Dawn reported. The rally saw participants chanting slogans and holding placards against what they called “anti-Sindh projects.”

According to the report, Sindh High Court Bar Association President Sarfaraz Ali Metlo, Abdul Wahab Baloch, and other senior lawyers joined the demonstration, which saw protesting members deliver speeches emphasising the legal and environmental concerns surrounding the project, with critics accusing federal authorities of undermining interests of Sindh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The lawyers demanded the immediate withdrawal of the canal project, stressing its potential to worsen water scarcity in the region.

Recently, the World Sindhi Congress held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, denouncing the federal and Punjab governments of Pakistan for constructing six illegal canals on the Indus River on the International River Day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) Chairman Sohail Abro described the issue as “a life-and-death matter for Sindh’s people”. In a Facebook post, he warned that the canal construction would exacerbate the water crisis, severely affecting agriculture and daily life in the region.