Pakistani Security Forces Detain Two Individuals In Balochistan: Report

Pakistani security forces have reportedly detained two individuals in Gwadar, Balochistan, the Balochistan Post reported.

Among them is Levies officer Qais Nisar, a government employee who was allegedly taken away from his home by officers in plain clothes.

Nisar’s mother has appealed for his release, emphasising that her son is not involved in any criminal activities.

Another individual, Karim Bakhsh, was also reportedly taken away from his home on the same night under similar circumstances.

The latest detentions come as enforced disappearances in Balochistan are on the rise, with recent reports revealing nearly 58 such cases in this month alone.

In a separate incident, a man named Dawood was reportedly detained while he was offering prayers at a mosque in the Sari Koran area of Panjgur on March 6, the report said, adding that the incident ignited major protests in the region with widespread calls for increased accountability.

