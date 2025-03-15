Pakistani Security Forces Launch Raids on Militant Hideouts; At Least 11 Killed: Report

The operations targetted insurgents belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a statement from the Pakistani military read.

Pakistan’s security forces on Saturday launched raids on militant hideouts in the Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 individuals, including two soldiers and nine militants, the Associated Press reported.

The operations targetted insurgents belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the report stated, citing a statement from the Pakistani military.

Local police officials told AP that the militants involved in the gun battles were members of the TTP, a group that is believed to be a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.

According to the report, the TTP has increasingly found safe haven in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s rise to power, with many of its members operating openly within Afghan territory. The group’s resurgence has raised concerns in Pakistan, where the TTP has carried out deadly attacks in recent years.

As security forces continue their operations in the northwest, the situation remains tense, with militant activity and sectarian violence threatening to destabilize the already volatile region.

