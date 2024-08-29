Pakistani Security Forces Raid Turbat University Amid Balochistan Tensions

Tensions continue to persist in Balochistan as Pakistani security forces raided Turbat University. The intelligence agencies conducted a search operation in the women’s hostel, The Balochistan Post reported, citing media reports from Kech district in the province. (Read more below)

Students claim that the forces interrogated them about Mahal Baloch, also known as Zilan Kurd, who was involved in a recent suicide attack by the BLA Majeed Brigade on a Pakistani army base in Bela.

The students reported that enquiries concerning Mahal Baloch’s presence at the hostel and her life were made, and their rooms were examined. There are reports that soldiers stole multiple items from Mahal Baloch’s room during the operation.

Mahal Baloch, a law student at Turbat University, hailed from the coastal city of Gwadar.

According to The Balochistan Post, she was involved in a suicide attack on a central Pakistani forces camp in Bela as part of the Baloch Liberation Army’s “Operation Herof.”

The administration at Turbat University has refrained from commenting on the raid and the harassment of students.

Meanwhile, leading Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch said that the Baloch Yakhjeti Committee was against the use of violence.

“From the last few days, there has been a significant amount of criticism regarding our stance on the violence against unarmed civilians in Balochistan. From day one, my position has been very clear: we are peaceful activists committed to non-violence. Both BYC and I strongly oppose any form of violence, regardless of ethnicity, race, political, or religious affiliation. The solution to the Balochistan conundrum lies in the rule of law, which those in power don’t want because chaos strengthens their grip on power,” she said in a post on X.

