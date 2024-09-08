Pakistani Traders Rally Against Economic Policies And Tax Burden

The trader community in Pakistan is grappling with the impacts of severe taxation on essential commodities due to the ongoing economic crisis. Recently, traders and businessmen across Islamabad staged a shutter-down strike to protest against what they see as excessive taxation and overbilling implemented by the government.

Protest Against Government Tax Policies

The business community, feeling beleaguered by the economic pressures, expressed frustration over the government’s approach. The protestors argue that rather than addressing the luxuries enjoyed by the elite and government officials, the government is unfairly burdening the general public with heavy taxes.

Raja Javed Iqbal, a trader from Islamabad, voiced his concerns about the situation, highlighting the severe impact of the additional taxes on commercial electricity bills. According to Iqbal, the numerous taxes have made it nearly impossible for businesses to operate smoothly.

Concerns Over Electricity Bills and Government Spending

Iqbal criticized the government’s handling of taxation and suggested that the tax schemes claimed to benefit businesses are failing to deliver positive results. He questioned the rationale behind the heavy taxation on traders while government officials continue to enjoy luxuries.

“These electricity bills are now out of our reach. We cannot comprehend how the government’s so-called beneficial schemes are supposed to help us. Instead of cutting down their expenses, they continue to live lavishly,” Iqbal said. He emphasized the disparity between the lifestyle of public servants and the struggles faced by ordinary citizens.

Allegations of Misuse of International Loans

Iqbal further criticized the allocation of international loans secured by Pakistan. He alleged that these funds are being misused by politicians for their personal luxury, rather than being invested in sectors that could benefit the general public and support struggling businesses.

“Our government often takes loans from international lenders, but where does all the money go? It seems to be spent on maintaining fleets of luxury cars for those in power, rather than being used for the welfare of the people,” Iqbal claimed.

The protest reflects growing discontent among traders and businesses in Pakistan, highlighting their call for a reassessment of government policies and tax structures to alleviate their economic burden.

