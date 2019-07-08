The Pakistani TV anchor was trolled on Twitter for getting confused between Apple Inc with the real apple fruit.

A Pakistani news anchor got confused between Apple corporation (the US tech giant) and an apple (fruit) while she was anchoring live on air. In the age of social media, such errors can’t go unnoticed and the video went viral after it was shared by a journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter.

In the video, the TV anchor is in conversation with a panellist in the studio. While discussing the financial condition of Pakistan, the panellist said Apple’s business is more than Pakistan’s whole year budget to which the anchor responded that even a single apple costs a fortune, comparing Apple Inc to a fruit.

Following the incident, the panellist quickly corrected her by saying he was talking about Apple Inc that manufactures products like iPhones, iPods, Apple TV and laptops. Although the error was avoided by laughing and they proceeded their discussion further, the incident became viral on Twitter.

Check out the video-

The anchor thought maybe these apples: https://t.co/1tw13QMIdO — Aussienik (@NikhilJoglekar4) July 4, 2019

An "Apple" a day keeps brain away 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/cLJO1iH1wa — Prakash Singh (@Prax_Nayal) July 6, 2019

Last month, Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s assistant Naeem ul Haque shared master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s picture on Twitter and captioned it as PM Imran Khan on the field. Comments, likes, retweets and a hilarious discussion followed just after the photo surfaced on Twitter.

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

