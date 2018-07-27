1983 World Cup winning team captain Kapil Dev on Friday praised Pakistan Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan for his success in National Assembly elections. Kapil Dev said he hopes that Imran Khan will hold deliberations with Pakistan military to improve relations with India.

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev is being appreciated by social media users in Pakistan after he praised their Prime Minister-in-waiting and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. The legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev had played several matches against Imran Khan as captain. In an interview with ABP News, Kapil Dev congratulated Imran Khan for winning Pakistan General Elections. As per reports, Imran Khan’s party Tehreek-e-Insaaf has emerged as the leader in the elections results by winning 115 seats, but PTI would require to form an alliance to form a coalition government in Pakistan.

Praising Imran Khan, Kapil Dev said we both admire each other but 65-year-old PTI chief has made him his fan. Appreciating Imran Khan’s qualities as a leader, Kapil Dev said he is today equally passionate as he was during his cricket days. He added that it is a great achievement for a player who had led his country in a competitive sport. Recalling his earlier days with Imran Khan, he said PTI chief was very much aggressive and competitive player.

When asked about the role of cricket diplomacy in relations between India and Pakistan, he said firstly both countries have to improve relations, then we will play cricket. Kapil Dev said he hopes that Imran Khan will work for the betterment of his country. He further asked Imran Khan to hold deliberations with his country’s military to work on the improvement of relations with India.

Kapil Dev said that Imran Khan’s leadership had played a key role in his political success. Both Kapil Dev (India) and Imran Khan (Pakistan) were the captains of world cup team in 1983 and 1992 respectively. After his retirement from cricket, Imran Khan started his political career in the year 1996 with the launch of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

