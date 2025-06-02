Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
Pakistan's Anti-Polio Drive Suffers Setback as First Case in 7 Years Detected in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer

Pakistan's battle against polio suffered a blow as officials confirmed the first polio case in seven years from Diamer in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan’s Anti-Polio Drive Suffers Setback as First Case in 7 Years Detected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer

Pakistan’s battle against polio suffered a blow as officials confirmed the first polio case in seven years from Diamer in Gilgit-Baltistan.


Pakistan’s decades-long battle against polio suffered a blow on Monday as health officials confirmed the first polio case in seven years from the Diamer district in Gilgit-Baltistan, a northern enclave previously considered polio-free, The Associated Press reported.

According to the country’s polio eradication program, this brings Pakistan’s total polio cases to 11 so far in 2025, despite multiple rounds of national immunisation drives.

Ongoing Struggle in One of the Last Two Polio-Endemic Countries

Pakistan remains one of only two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where the poliovirus continues to circulate, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). “Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries where the spread of the wild polio virus has not been stopped,” AP quoted WHO as saying.

In addition to Pakistan and Afghanistan, outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio continue in at least 10 other countries, primarily in Africa.

Mystery Over Virus Transmission from Karachi to Diamer

The emergence of the case in remote Diamer has raised questions among health officials, especially since traces of poliovirus were previously found in Karachi, Pakistan’s southern port city. “Local health officials were still trying to determine how the poliovirus that was found in the southern port city of Karachi had infected the child in Diamer,” Mohammad Iqbal, Director at the Polio Program in Northwest Pakistan, told AP.

During the summer, thousands of tourists travel from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan, potentially serving as carriers of the virus to previously unaffected areas, the report said.

Nationwide Immunisation Efforts Continue

The case was reported just one day after Pakistan concluded its third nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the year, which aimed to immunize 45 million children across the country, as reported by the AP.

For years, Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns have faced violent resistance, with militants reportedly targetting both health workers and the police officers assigned to protect them.

