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Home > World News > Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route

Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route

A powerful explosion in Balochistan has destroyed a key bridge on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway, cutting off a major road link and disrupting traffic between Pakistan’s two important cities.

Massive Explosion Rocks Pakistan's Balochistan (Photo: AI)
Massive Explosion Rocks Pakistan's Balochistan (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 22:41 IST

A powerful blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has led to the destruction of a bridge linking Quetta and Karachi, thus causing traffic between the two cities to be stalled. The explosion disrupted the route and created fears of further insecurity in the volatile region. The blast happened in the Khadkocha area in Mastung district. It is believed that explosives were used to blow up the bridge.

The explosion caused disruption to a critical route connecting Quetta and Karachi. This blast will have negative impacts on traffic along the busy route.

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Powerful Blast Destroys Bridge in Balochistan

The bridge destroyed in the blast holds strategic importance for the Quetta-Karachi National Highway. The highway forms an important link between Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, and Karachi, the biggest city in Pakistan. With the bridge being destroyed, there is traffic disruption between the two cities.

Attack Raises Security Concerns Over Key Infrastructure

This latest incident has once more emphasised the issues related to security in Balochistan. Armed separatist movements have constantly attacked government buildings, security apparatus, and transport infrastructure in the province. Transport is essential for civilians and security agencies. Any attack on the infrastructure can lead to disruption in civilian life and economic activities.

Balochistan Continues to Face Insurgency Challenges

This incident of an explosion comes at a time when the province is facing an extended period of insurgency. The Baloch separatist movements have been pressing for greater autonomy and control over their natural resources. There have been several instances of attacks on the security apparatus, government infrastructure, and transportation network in the province.

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Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route
Tags: balochistanBalochistan InsurgencyBridge BlastExplosionkarachiKhadkochaMastungnational-highwaypakistanpakistan newsQuetta

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Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route

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Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route

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Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route
Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route
Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route
Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route
Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route

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