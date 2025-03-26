Pakistan’s Crackdown On Baloch Protests Condemned By UN Experts: Demand Release Of Detained Activists

A coalition of independent human rights experts has strongly condemned Pakistan’s ongoing crackdown on Baloch activists and peaceful demonstrators, calling for the immediate release of those detained.

The United Nations Human Rights Special Procedures issued a press release on Wednesday, expressing grave concerns over the escalating suppression of activists and the rising incidents of enforced disappearances.

Mounting Repression Following Terror Attack

The crackdown intensified following the March 11, 2025, terrorist attack by Baloch separatists on a passenger train.

In response, Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department reportedly arrested several prominent human rights defenders associated with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) or subjected them to enforced disappearances.

A particularly alarming incident took place on March 21, when Quetta police stormed a peaceful BYC protest in front of the University of Balochistan.

Demonstrators were demanding the release of forcibly disappeared activists when security forces intervened violently, leading to the deaths of three protesters, multiple injuries, and numerous arrests.

Condemning these actions, the UN experts stated, “Once again we see the use of excessive force as a first response to peaceful protests.”

While acknowledging the trauma caused by the March 11 attack, they stressed, “a response which relies on arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, and violent crackdowns on freedom of assembly cannot alleviate that trauma.”

Violent Dispersal and Arbitrary Detentions

In response to the police violence, BYC leaders, including prominent activist Mahrang Baloch, organized a sit-in protest with the bodies of those killed.

However, in the early hours of March 22, police forces raided the demonstration on Saryab Road, Quetta, using batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Many activists, including Mahrang Baloch, were taken into custody.

For nearly 12 hours, Mahrang Baloch’s whereabouts remained unknown, and she was reportedly denied access to her family and legal representation.

She, along with numerous other BYC members, now faces charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The crackdown extended beyond Quetta, as on March 24, Karachi Police arrested another prominent BYC member, Sammi Deen Baloch, outside the Karachi Press Club while she protested against the government’s actions.

Her detention was ordered for 30 days under the Sindh Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Global Call for Justice and Accountability

The UN experts have called on Pakistan to respect fundamental human rights and immediately release all detained activists.

“We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and other human rights defenders detained for exercising their right to peaceful assembly. We urge the Pakistani authorities to immediately release them and to refrain from abusing counter-terrorism or public safety measures against human rights defenders.”

Additionally, they emphasized the need for Pakistan to address underlying conditions that foster terrorism in accordance with the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The experts are engaging with Pakistani authorities to address these serious concerns.

Among those voicing condemnation are Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, and members of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.

Other endorsers include Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights, and various UN experts on peaceful assembly, minority rights, and gender discrimination.

The international outcry underscores the urgency of Pakistan’s obligation to uphold human rights and democratic freedoms in the face of mounting repression against Baloch activists.

(With Inputs from ANI)

