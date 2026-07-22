Pakistan’s Cyber Crime Agency Summons Imran Khan’s Sister: Here’s What Led To It

Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has summoned Noreen Niazi, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, over remarks she made in a widely shared social media interview about the India-Pakistan military confrontation in May 2025. Reportedly, the agency has accused her of spreading “false, offensive and inflammatory” content aimed at defaming state institutions and promoting “fake narratives”. She has been directed to appear at the agency’s Islamabad office on Monday to record her statement.

As per reports, the summons was issued on Saturday as part of an ongoing inquiry. In its notice, the agency said, “You have been found to have disseminated false, offensive and inflammatory social media content to defame state institutions and spread fake narratives.” It also warned that failing to appear would mean “that you have nothing to present or state in your defence.”

Why the summons was issued after Noreen Niazi’s interview

The summons followed an interview in which Niazi questioned Pakistan’s handling of the four-day military confrontation with India that followed the Pahalgam terror attack. As per reports, she claimed, without providing any evidence, that the conflict had been orchestrated to improve the image of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Niazi also alleged that India deliberately chose not to escalate the conflict because Pakistan was moving towards recognising Israel and that the episode was linked to Islamabad’s possible entry into the Abraham Accords. Pakistan currently does not recognise Israel and has no diplomatic ties with the country. The Abraham Accords are US-brokered agreements signed in 2020 that established diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Remarks behind the summons trigger political backlash

Reportedly, during the interview, Niazi said, “What do you think? … India, which is a big country, was not in position to respond to Pakistan when it attacked on May 10? It could have but India deliberately refrained from giving a strong response because of some understanding.” The remarks became widely circulated on social media before the summons was issued.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari strongly criticised Niazi’s comments. “Noreen Niazi’s statement reflects the mindset of her brother Imran Khan. Khan’s family has consistently appeared uncomfortable with Pakistan’s achievements and that remarks made against the national interest are deeply regrettable,” Bokhari said, as per reports. She also described Niazi’s remarks in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “highly condemnable.”

The investigation into the case is continuing, with the summons requiring Niazi to record her statement before Pakistan’s cybercrime agency.

Also Read: Pan Am Plane Wreckage Found After 74 Years: What Happened To The Flight That Changed Aviation Safety?