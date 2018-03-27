Marvia Malik has become the first Transgender to turn a news anchor in Pakistan. Marvia had a struggling life who worked in a beauty parlour to earn enough so that she could feed herself and also go to college. Reports say that Pakistan has about half a million transgender people.

After becoming the first transgender model to catwalk at the annual Pakistan Fashion Design Council fashion show, Marvia Malik has now become Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor. It is a matter of pride as well as huge relief to the transgender people that the society has started accepting them. Marvia is proud to be at the forefront of the country’s changing attitudes. After her debut appearance on the Pakistani channel Kohenoor TV on March 24, the social media went abuzz about Marvia’s anchoring video.

However, she believes that this is just the beginning and she has a long way in front of her. According to reports in a leading daily, the Marvia came into the limelight after transgender activist Zara Changezi was titled star of a love film. The Pakistan Senate passed an order to protect transgender and their rights. Later a Pakistani province allotted the X gender on driving licenses. Moreover, the 21-year-old said that she had received innumerous number positive phone calls and messages after venturing into the new project, which is a significant contrast to her previous years of struggle.

Speaking about the transition to Thomson Reuters Foundation, Marvia said, “I was thrown out after (10th grade) after which I joined a beauty salon, earned just about enough to put myself through college, but it was not easy. My story is no different from that of a hijra on the street you see begging.” In the year 2009, the Supreme Court had declared that transgender should get national identity cards as a “third sex” after which the government issued its first passport with a transgender category last year. Many transgender people South Asian nations are attacked, raped, murdered, or forced to become sex workers. But things are taking a turn of progress in these conservative countries.

