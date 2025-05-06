Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Responds To Operation Sindoor; Alleges Violation Of Sovereignty

Islamabad has come out strongly against India’s recent cross-border military action, calling it a “blatant act of war” that has endangered regional peace and claimed innocent lives.

Islamabad has come out strongly against India’s recent cross-border military action, calling it a “blatant act of war” that has endangered regional peace and claimed innocent lives. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar issued a scathing statement on May 7, condemning the strikes and warning of serious consequences.

Pakistan Alleges Violation of Sovereignty

According to the Pakistani government, the Indian Air Force launched standoff weapon attacks while staying within Indian airspace. These strikes, officials say, hit areas across the international border and the Line of Control, including Muridke and Bahawalpur, as well as Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Dar claimed that the strikes targeted civilian populations and resulted in the deaths of women and children.

“In an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan’s sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. India’s act of aggression has resulted in martyrdom of civilians, including women and children. This act of aggression has also caused grave threat to commercial air traffic,” Dar said.

Pakistan Condemns India’s Actions, Cites International Law

Dar went on to strongly denounce India’s actions, describing them as a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. He accused New Delhi of acting cowardly and irresponsibly at a time when tensions were already high following the Pahalgam attack.

“We strongly condemn India’s cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations,” he said.

Claims of India Using ‘Terrorism Bogey’

The Deputy PM accused India of once again using terrorism as a justification to push what he called a “sham narrative of victimhood.” He warned that such behavior not only risks worsening tensions but also brings two nuclear-armed neighbors dangerously close to war.

“In the wake of Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardizing regional peace and security. India’s reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict,” Dar said.

Pakistan Warns of Future Response

Pakistan emphasized that the situation is still developing and reserved the right to respond at a time and manner of its choosing. Dar referenced Article 51 of the UN Charter, which allows nations to defend themselves if attacked.

“The situation continues to evolve. Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with the Article-51 of the UN Charter, and as enshrined in international law,” he said.

The statement ended with a message of unity from the Pakistani government, saying the entire nation, its armed forces, and people are united against what they called Indian aggression. “The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression. They will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan,” the statement concluded.

