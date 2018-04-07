A statement from PEMRA on the issue said that the shutting down of any licensed channel is against the laws of PEMRA. Reports suggested that the Geo TV was taken off air for allegedly taking the side of the political forces that were standing against the military's dominance. The reports of a news channel being forcibly shut down allegedly by the Pakistani military drew massive criticism from journalists across the globe.

Pakistani News channels, that are known to provide a dose of daily memes apart from the information on recent happenings, seem to have come under the ire of Pakistan Military. Recently, it was reported that a leading news channel in Pakistan — Geo TV — was taken off air by the cable operators. Reports suggested that the Geo TV was taken off air for allegedly taking the side of the political forces that were standing against the military’s dominance. However, the channel said that it was an ‘attempt to force the channel into submission.’

Meanwhile reacting to reports, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the government did not order the suspension of Geo TV. However, he failed to explain that why the channel facing blackout was. He said that Geo TV was not taken off air by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).However, the chief executive of Geo TV said that they were facing 80% blackout in the country. Later, Geo TV had urged its viewers to file a complaint with the concerned authorities if they were unable to watch the news channel. A statement from PEMRA on the issue said that the shutting down of any licensed channel is against the laws of PEMRA. The statement read, “The shutting down of any licensed channel is the violation of PEMRA laws. The authority has suspended the licenses of [cable operators] Wateen Multimedia Lahore, World Call Cable, Lahore and Karachi, warning if Geo’s channels were not restored, their licenses would be cancelled.”

If viewers/readers cannot watch Geo News on their TV screens or if our channels have somehow been shifted from their original numbers, or if they are deprived of receiving their copies of Daily Jang or/and The News, they can lodge complaints at telephone number: 021-32271133 pic.twitter.com/ErTiAx7doo — Geo English (@geonews_english) March 5, 2018

The reports of a news channel being forcibly shut down allegedly by the Pakistani military drew massive criticism from journalists across the globe. Reports suggest that the feud between Geo TV and the Pakistani military escalated after Geo TV’s alleged support to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He had earlier challenged the top judiciary along with Army Generals. In 2014, a Geo TV anchor was also shot in Karachi. Later, he accused Inter-Services Intelligence agency (ISI) behind the assassination attempt. The claims were later rejected by the military.

