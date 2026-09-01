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Home > World News > Pakistan’s Homemade Driverless Car Crashes Into Police Van, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online | Video

Pakistan’s Homemade Driverless Car Crashes Into Police Van, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online | Video

A remotely operated driverless car crashed into a police van in Islamabad after losing internet connectivity during a technology demonstration. The video later went viral online.

Pakistan’s Homemade Driverless Car Crashes Into Police Van, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online | Video

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 18:21 IST

A remotely operated driverless car crashed into a police van in Islamabad after losing its internet connection during a live demonstration. The incident took place at D-Chowk, a high-security area in Pakistan’s capital. A video of the crash later went viral on social media, triggering memes and online reactions.

The vehicle was reportedly developed by Abbottabad-based technology enthusiast Ehsan Zafar. Journalist Muhammad Aalijah was recording a video of the technology when the incident happened.

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What Happened During The Driverless Car Demo?

Footage from the demonstration showed Aalijah sitting in the front passenger seat. He was explaining the features of the vehicle as it moved along the road. The car was being controlled remotely using internet and satellite connections.

Things appeared normal at first. However, the vehicle suddenly lost its internet connection. The steering then appeared to malfunction. The car began moving towards a police van parked nearby.

Aalijah tried to stop it by pulling the handbrake. However, his attempt did not prevent the vehicle from moving. The car eventually bumped into the police vehicle.

Journalist Blames ‘Technical Fault’ For Crash

Speaking to Dawn, Aalijah said the crash was caused by a technical problem linked to the internet disruption. “Everything was fine until a technical fault occurred due to an internet disruption, causing the car to go out of control and crash into a police vehicle,” he said.

According to him, the vehicle depended on internet and satellite connections for remote operation. Once the internet connection dropped, the car became difficult to control. The incident has since raised questions about the reliability and safety of remotely operated vehicles, especially when they are tested in public areas.

‘This Was A Message Of Caution’

Aalijah later clarified that the video was not meant to mock Zafar or his work.

“The sole purpose was to raise awareness and urge people to remain cautious until any new experiment or technology has been thoroughly tested, proven safe and established as a complete success,” he said.

“This was a message of caution, not an attempt to discredit anyone.”

He also warned that the technology could pose a bigger risk in heavier traffic.

Warning Over Driverless Technology Safety

Aalijah said the relatively low traffic at D-Chowk helped limit the possible impact of the malfunction.

However, he stressed that the outcome could have been much worse on a busy road.

“If the same situation had occurred on a busy road, the consequences could have been extremely dangerous, even fatal,” he said.

He added, “This video is not criticism; it is a responsible effort to raise awareness and issue a warning by all means, experiment, but ensure safety first.”

The viral Islamabad crash has therefore become more than an internet meme. It has also highlighted the importance of testing remote-driving technology under strict safety conditions before wider public use.

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Pakistan’s Homemade Driverless Car Crashes Into Police Van, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online | Video
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Pakistan’s Homemade Driverless Car Crashes Into Police Van, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online | Video

Pakistan’s Homemade Driverless Car Crashes Into Police Van, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online | Video

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Pakistan’s Homemade Driverless Car Crashes Into Police Van, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online | Video
Pakistan’s Homemade Driverless Car Crashes Into Police Van, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online | Video
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