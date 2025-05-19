Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar Heads to China for Crucial Talks After Conflict With India

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is heading to China on Monday for his first official overseas trip since the recent India-Pakistan military conflict. Dar is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and will also meet Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar is heading to China for his first official overseas trip since the India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is heading to China on Monday for his first official overseas trip since the recent India-Pakistan military conflict. Dar is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and will also meet Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is expected to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday.

According to a report by Geo News, the three foreign ministers will also take part in a trilateral meeting. The visit comes shortly after Operation Sindoor, India’s military campaign targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which triggered several days of intense military exchange between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

China Hosts Key Regional Talks

This high-level trilateral meeting hosted by China is seen as an important step in restoring dialogue and maintaining peace in the region. The three leaders are expected to discuss regional trade, enhanced security cooperation, and how to handle the shifting dynamics in South Asia following the India-Pakistan flare-up.

“The foreign ministers of the three countries are expected to discuss the promotion of regional trade, enhanced security cooperation, and the evolving situation in the region, particularly in the wake of the recent Pakistan-India conflict,” reported Geo News.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Choosing Beijing as the venue for this important round of diplomacy is significant. China had earlier welcomed the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, calling it a move that serves the long-term interests of both sides and contributes to regional peace and stability.

Operation Sindoor: What Triggered the Conflict

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a direct response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The Indian government said that the operation was aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure operating out of PoK and deep within Pakistani territory.

The Indian Air Force carried out targeted strikes on several terror bases, reportedly killing over 100 militants. Among the targets were headquarters and training camps linked to banned terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Pakistan’s Military Response and India’s Counter

Pakistan retaliated on May 8, 9, and 10 by attempting strikes on Indian military bases. However, Indian forces were prepared. The Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted and repelled these attacks using indigenous technology, including the Akash Teer surface-to-air missile system.

In addition to defensive measures, the Indian Air Force also launched precision strikes on Pakistani airbases. One of the main targets was the Rahim Yar Khan base, where Indian forces reportedly destroyed key radar installations, weakening Pakistan’s surveillance capabilities.

While India is not part of the Beijing trilateral, the decisions and discussions made there could impact the broader security picture in South Asia. China’s role as a mediator, especially after expressing support for the ceasefire, shows that it is keen to position itself as a stabilizing force in the region.