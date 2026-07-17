Pakistan’s Karachi Celebrates Jagannath Rath Yatra, Viral Videos Show Devotees Chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’

Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra was celebrated with a lot of devotion in Karachi, Pakistan, where hundreds of devotees gathered together to join in this religious procession. People pulled the decorated chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, all while chanting “Jai Jagannath” and also “Hare Krishna.” Some videos from the celebrations have gone viral online, on social media, and many viewers are praising the faith and the spirit of the devotees despite the tension between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Karachi Carried Out Jagannath Rath Yatra

Before the procession even began, some special prayers were offered at the temple. The idols of the three deities were later placed on beautifully decorated chariots and covered with colourful flowers. When the Rath Yatra moved through the streets, devotees were singing bhajans and kirtans.







Men, women, children and elderly devotees walked alongside the chariots, many dressed in traditional clothes. The sound of drums and devotional songs added to the celebrations.

A lot of people also gathered along the streets of Karachi just to watch the Rath Yatra. Several attendees recorded videos and clicked photos, which are now being shared widely online.

In the videos, big crowds joining the religious parade with great enthusiasm can be seen.

Karachi Jagannath Rath Yatra Wins Praise on Social Media

The Hindu community in Pakistan celebrates Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra every year. It is one of their most important religious festivals and it gives devotees a chance to worship the deities while keeping their cultural and spiritual traditions.

Now, although the world’s most famous Rath Yatra happens each year in Puri, Odisha, this festival is also observed by Hindu communities in many countries.

The videos receive very positive reactions on social media. A lot of users said the celebrations look like a lovely example of faith and religious harmony.

Some others mentioned that people should be free to celebrate their religious festivals wherever they live, without confusion or restrictions. The Karachi Rath Yatra once again shows that belief and traditions still manage to bring folks together across borders.

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