Pakistan’s Military Facing Critical Artillery Shortage, Can Sustain War For Only Four Days: Report

Pakistan's military is reportedly facing a severe artillery ammunition crunch, limiting its ability to fight a full-scale war to just four days. The crisis, linked to arms sales to Ukraine and outdated production systems, has sparked alarm within the military leadership.

Pakistan's military can sustain war for only 4 days due to severe ammo shortage after Ukraine arms deals, reports ANI.

Pakistan’s military is grappling with a severe shortage of artillery ammunition, reducing its capacity to sustain high-intensity combat operations to merely 96 hours, according to an ANI report. The dire situation has arisen due to recent arms sales to Ukraine, which have significantly depleted the country’s own war reserves.

According to ANI sources, the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF)—the primary supplier of weapons and ammunition to the military—has failed to replenish these stocks. This failure is attributed to soaring global demand and the POF’s outdated production facilities.

Pakistan’s Artillery-Heavy Doctrine Under Threat

The shortage poses a critical threat to Pakistan’s military doctrine, which relies heavily on artillery and armoured units to counter India’s numerical superiority. The military’s inability to maintain adequate stocks of 155mm shells for its M109 howitzers and 122mm rockets for its BM-21 systems has significantly weakened its deterrence capability.

Social media posts on X in April 2025 alleged that critical 155mm artillery shells were redirected to Ukraine, contributing to dangerously low domestic stockpiles. The POF, which was originally structured to prioritise internal military requirements, has reportedly been unable to cope with the sudden demand surge and system limitations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“All 155mm gun systems, including self-propelled and MGS artillery, are now without adequate ammunition,” sources confirmed.

Leadership Concerns and Strategic Implications

The issue has reportedly caused alarm within the higher ranks of the Pakistani military. Sources reveal that the matter was discussed with urgency during the Special Corps Commanders Conference held on May 2, 2025.

“Due to lack of critical ammunition, the Pakistani military hierarchy is deeply concerned—up to some limits of panic,” one source noted.

Even former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had acknowledged these limitations during his tenure. He stated candidly that Pakistan lacked both the ammunition and economic strength required for a prolonged military conflict with India.

Amid these constraints, intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan has been constructing ammunition depots near the India-Pakistan border, indicating preparation for a possible conflict scenario.

Economic Turmoil Deepens Military Struggles

Pakistan’s economic crisis has further compounded the military’s woes. Soaring inflation, mounting debt, and depleting foreign exchange reserves have strained the country’s defence budget. The military has reportedly been forced to reduce rations, suspend training exercises, and cancel scheduled war games due to fuel shortages.

“Pakistan sailed its ammunition to distant wars, only to find itself stranded, its arsenals empty, and its defences teetering on the edge,” said a senior official familiar with internal military assessments. “The pursuit of short-term gain has left a long-term wound, one that could prove fatal in the next crisis.”

Also Read: CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage To Pakistani National