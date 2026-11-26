The disappearance of women and girls has become a growing concern in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Thousands of families have approached the police to report missing daughters and relatives. However, many cases remain unresolved, with some women missing for years. The issue has now come under the spotlight after the Lahore High Court questioned the Punjab Police over delays in investigating such cases.

According to a report by Dawn, Punjab’s Inspector General of Police recently appeared before the Lahore High Court and revealed that more than 500 cases involving missing girls are still pending. The disclosure raised serious concerns about the police response and the steps taken to trace missing women. The court questioned why police often appear to act only after families approach the judiciary for help.

3,258 Women Reported Kidnapped Between 2021 and 2025

A report submitted by the Punjab government to the Lahore High Court revealed that 3,258 cases of women’s kidnapping were registered between 2021 and 2025. Of these, police managed to recover 2,871 women. However, 387 women are still missing, according to figures updated until November 23, 2026.

The report also highlighted the legal sections under which these cases were registered. Of the 387 unresolved cases, 221 were registered under Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code. It deals with kidnapping or abducting a woman to force her into marriage or an illegal relationship.

The remaining 166 cases were registered under Section 496-A, which deals with abducting, enticing away, concealing or detaining a woman with wrongful intent. The year-wise figures are equally concerning. As many as 130 women reported missing in 2025 are still untraced. The number includes 98 cases from 2024, 66 from 2023, 47 from 2022 and 46 from 2021.

Over 22,000 Missing Women Complaints in 10 Months of 2026

The latest figures suggest that the problem remains serious in Punjab. According to the police report, 22,396 complaints related to women’s kidnapping were registered between January 1 and October 31, 2026. Police recovered 20,615 women, while the search for another 1,781 continued. The report further stated that police recovered 933 women between November 9 and November 23.

Earlier police data had also highlighted the scale of the problem. Between 2017 and January 2022, Punjab recorded 40,585 cases of women’s kidnapping. In 2022 alone, police figures showed that 3,571 kidnapped girls and women were missing.

Lahore High Court Questions Police Over Missing Girls

The problem arose during the hearing of the petition of Sadia Hussain, a woman from Faisalabad, who filed a case in the court seeking information regarding her missing daughter. The court was informed by Punjab IGP Abdul Kareem that her daughter was found. But the Chief Justice Aalia Neelum asked the police chief how many cases of girls were pending in Punjab. The police chief disclosed that there were more than 500 pending cases.

The court also inquired about the measures taken by the police to probe cases of missing girls and children. The police chief revealed that special committees were constituted for the same purpose. But the chief justice showed disappointment at the attitude of the police force. She commented that the police became active when the matter reached the court. She also cited the example of a girl who was missing for two years and was found when the court took notice of her case.

366 Police Officers Face Action Over Investigation Delays

The report also mentioned action taken against police officials accused of negligence. Departmental proceedings have been initiated against 366 investigation officers for alleged delays and lapses. Show-cause notices have also been issued to 395 officers, while disciplinary action has been taken against 80 of them.

On October 13, Punjab Police established a special team within its Investigation Branch to review pending cases and identify gaps in investigations. Police have also sought assistance from other regions, including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been approached for passport, travel, immigration and visa records. Investigators are also examining hotel records, tenant registrations and digital financial transactions to trace missing women and check whether some may have been taken abroad.

Forced Marriages and Human Trafficking Raise Further Concerns

Forced marriages, sexual exploitation and human trafficking are among the serious concerns linked to cases of missing women in Pakistan. In some cases, girls reportedly leave their homes to escape forced marriages. Such incidents can sometimes be treated as cases of women running away rather than possible abductions.

There are also concerns that complaints involving girls from poor families may not always receive the attention they deserve. Even women who return home after being recovered can face questions and social pressure. In some cases, families and communities question their character, leaving them to deal with the fear of social stigma.

The Lahore High Court has now sought a detailed progress report from Punjab Police on the steps taken to recover missing women. The next hearing is scheduled for December 1. The figures have once again raised questions about women’s safety in Pakistan. The challenge is not just recovering missing women but ensuring that every complaint is investigated promptly and seriously, without families having to approach a court to get police attention.