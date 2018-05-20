The Punjab province government in Pakistan released Rs 20 million for renovation and expansion of a Krishna temple in Rawalpindi city to ensure accommodation of more Hindu worshippers on various religious festivals. The old temple was built by Kanji Mal and Ujagar Mal Ram Rachpal in 1897 to provide help to the nearby people. However, after the partition, the street temple in Saddar became the only place of worship for the Hindus based in Rawalpindi.

In 1949, it later reopened and was run by local Hindus before being handed over to the ETPB in 1970

Pakistan’s Punjab province government released Rs 20 million for the renovation of a Krishna temple in the in Rawalpindi city in order to expand the accommodation of more Hindu worshippers on religious festivals, reported leading daily, Indian Express. Krishna temple is the only functioning temple in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Deputy Administrator at Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Mohammad Asif, told Pakistan’s newspaper, Dawn that the government has released Rs 20 million to reconstruct the temple at the request of a Member of Provincial Assembly.

The release of huge amount of funds came from the government following demands of expansion from local Hindus. One of them, named Jag Mohan Arora said, “At present, the temple is very small. The ETPB should vacate nearby shops that have been rented.”

ALSO READ: Nawaz Sharif makes explosive revelations on Pakistan’s role in Mumbai terror attacks

He further went on to say reconstruction work will begin soon, and a team has visited the site and has prepared out a plan to start the work. The main room where the idols are kept will be sealed till the reconstruction ends.

The old temple was built by Kanji Mal and Ujagar Mal Ram Rachpal in 1897 to provide help to the nearby people. However, after the partition, the street temple in Saddar became the only place of worship for the Hindus based in Rawalpindi.

In 1949, it later reopened and was run by local Hindus before being handed over to the ETPB in 1970. In this temple, prayers are held 2 every day, morning and evening and are attended by at least 7 people.

ALSO READ: India, Pakistan to participate in multi-nation military exercise for the first time in Russia

ALSO READ: India files complaint against Pakistan for preventing Indian envoy from meeting Sikh pilgrims

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App