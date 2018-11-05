State-run Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) news channel runs 'Begging' instead of 'Beijing' in the location tag during Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at the Communist party's Central Party School in Beijing. It was Imran Khan's first official visit to China aimed at boosting economic corporation with its neighbour.

After becoming the target of online trolls, state-run Pakistan Television Corporation later issued an apology and clarified on the matter. It said that a strict action has been initiated in the matter against the officials involved. It was a typographical error which is extremely regrettable.

Pakistan’s recently elected Prime Minister Imran Khan is one of the most popular premier of the country in recent times. He is currently on his first official trip to China in order to boost the economic corporation between the two countries as China is one of its very few allies left.

Pakistan at present is extremely dependent on China and Pakistan-China economic corridor which the country believes that it will serve as an economic booster. After being sworn-in, Pakistan PM Imran Khan a number of times pitched about lowering administrative costs and took other strict decision which involved cost-cutting in government work proceedings. As per reports, China has also agreed on giving its green signal for Pakistan’s name in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), an objective for which India is still struggling.

Meanwhile, Check out some tweets showing how PTV was trolled by people after it ran Begging instead of Beijing on the location tag during Imran Khan’s address.

PTV regrets “Begging error” during PM speech in Beijing.. pic.twitter.com/PDldXG0B0c — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) November 4, 2018

Evil to Begging, No one can beat PTV's sarcasm@Xadeejournalist pic.twitter.com/DNJalZ0BiS — HaniaAmir (@haniaheheamir) November 5, 2018

When you appoint retired military officers to run PTV, then These intentional blunders do happen.#Begging #UTurn #ImranKhanInChina pic.twitter.com/pYuIOqBfno — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) November 4, 2018

