Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Legality of Military Trials for Civilians, Clears Way for Prosecution of Protesters

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Legality of Military Trials for Civilians, Clears Way for Prosecution of Protesters

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has upheld the legality of military trials for civilians, clearing the way for the prosecution of those involved in the May 2023 protests.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Legality of Military Trials for Civilians, Clears Way for Prosecution of Protesters

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has upheld the legality of military trials for civilians, clearing the way for the prosecution of those involved in the May 2023 protests.


In a landmark decision, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has upheld the legality of military trials for civilians, clearing the way for the prosecution of those involved in the May 9, 2023 protests, which were linked to supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, reports suggest.

The decision came after a seven-judge bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard appeals challenging an earlier ruling from October 2023 that had banned military trials for civilians. The court’s ruling effectively overturns the previous ban, allowing military courts to prosecute those arrested in connection with the protests.

The May 9 protests erupted following the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan and saw widespread unrest. Supporters of the PTI took to the streets across Pakistan, leading to violent clashes with security forces. Over 100 protesters were reportedly placed in military custody after the unrest, with many of them accused of vandalism, violent confrontations and other acts of civil disobedience.

The ruling has sparked a heated debate across the country, with critics arguing that the military trials for civilians undermine judicial independence and human rights protections. However, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has maintained that the decision is necessary “to ensure national security” and maintain order during times of unrest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Court’s Ruling

The Supreme Court’s decision reversed the October 2023 judgment, which had been seen as a significant move in favour of civilian judicial processes. The earlier ruling had prohibited military trials for civilians, citing concerns over fairness and due process. However, in its latest ruling, the court reportedly said that military trials were warranted in specific cases involving threats to national security and public order.

Justice Khan, in his statement, stressed the need for a balance between maintaining law and order and ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights, reports say.

This decision is expected to have far-reaching implications amid the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan, especially given that this potentially expands the scope of military involvement in civilian matters.

ALSO READ: World Bank Has No Role Beyond A Facilitator On Indus Waters Treaty Between India and Pakistan: President Ajay Banga

Filed under

May 2023 protests in Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court Pakistani military trials for civilians

India abstains from IMF v

India Abstains From IMF Vote On Pakistan’s $1.3 Billion Bailout, Citing Concerns Over Terror Funding...
newsx

Pakistan Rangers Fire At BSF Along Jammu Border; India Retaliates, Drones Intercepted In Punjab
newsx

India Opposes IMF Bailout for Pakistan, Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Amid Escalating Tensions
newsx

India Extends Closure of 24 Airports Amid Pakistan Tensions; Srinagar, Jammu, Leh to Remain Shut...
Pakistan’s Supreme Cour

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Legality of Military Trials for Civilians, Clears Way for Prosecution of...
EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Discussions Over Countering Terrorism
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Abstains From IMF Vote On Pakistan’s $1.3 Billion Bailout, Citing Concerns Over Terror Funding And Past Misuse

India Abstains From IMF Vote On Pakistan’s $1.3 Billion Bailout, Citing Concerns Over Terror Funding...

Pakistan Rangers Fire At BSF Along Jammu Border; India Retaliates, Drones Intercepted In Punjab

Pakistan Rangers Fire At BSF Along Jammu Border; India Retaliates, Drones Intercepted In Punjab

India Opposes IMF Bailout for Pakistan, Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Amid Escalating Tensions

India Opposes IMF Bailout for Pakistan, Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Amid Escalating Tensions

India Extends Closure of 24 Airports Amid Pakistan Tensions; Srinagar, Jammu, Leh to Remain Shut Till May 14

India Extends Closure of 24 Airports Amid Pakistan Tensions; Srinagar, Jammu, Leh to Remain Shut...

EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Discussions Over Countering Terrorism

EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Discussions Over Countering Terrorism

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media