Pakistan’s Terror Support Exposed Again: Malik Ahmed Khan Captured With Sons Of LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed

In yet another alarming instance highlighting Pakistan’s growing proximity to globally designated terror groups, Malik Ahmed Khan, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, was seen sharing a stage with senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders Saifullah Kasuri and Talha Saeed—son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed—during a public rally in Kasur, south of Lahore. The event, marked by militant symbolism and inflammatory rhetoric, has once again exposed the deeply entrenched terror-politics nexus in Pakistan.

A Rally of Militancy Masquerading as Political Engagement

The May 28 rally was attended not just by terror-linked individuals but by senior politicians of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including aides to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and party leader Maryam Nawaz. Saifullah Kasuri, who is one of the key accused in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 civilian lives, was welcomed at the rally with flower petals and chants hailing him as the “conqueror” of India. He was accompanied by heavily armed guards carrying US-made M4 carbines.

Note : On May -28, Pak politician Malik Ahmed Khan shared the stage with Talha Saeed, Pahalgham mastermind Saifullah kasuri and other Lashkar terrorist Orgn members in Kasur Punjab Pakistan pic.twitter.com/mPhzArOA51 — Defence News Of INDIA (@DefenceNewsOfIN) June 1, 2025

Despite being linked to one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir this year, Kasuri not only denied involvement during his speech but used the platform to deliver inflammatory anti-India remarks. Referring to protests against Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he boasted, “We emerged victorious against you in Bangladesh last year,” crediting fellow US-designated terrorist Muzammil Hashmi.

Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan, when questioned by journalists, dismissed concerns by claiming Kasuri should not be seen as an “accused” in the absence of a formal investigation. Khan also justified his presence at the rally by citing his personal association with Kasur city.

Government Ministers Go Public with Support

The brazenness reached new heights when Food Minister Malik Rasheed openly praised LeT figures at the rally. He declared that personalities like Hafiz Saeed and Saifullah Kasuri were the “real representatives” of Pakistan today. Rasheed even went so far as to announce a government job for the brother of slain Lashkar commander Mudasir, who was killed in an Indian airstrike targeting LeT’s Muridke headquarters.

Talha Saeed, another speaker at the rally, has been making repeated public appearances following the Pahalgam massacre—ignoring the global designation of his father Hafiz Saeed as a UN and US-sanctioned terrorist.

India Raises Alarm Over Pakistan’s State-Backed Terror Culture

Responding to these events, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri sharply criticized Pakistan’s pattern of offering state funerals to terrorists. In a press briefing following Operation Sindoor, Misri questioned the rationale behind giving Pakistani flags and military honours to individuals identified by Indian intelligence as Lashkar operatives.

Misri held up photographic evidence of Hafiz Abdul Rauf—a senior LeT commander and 2008 Mumbai attack conspirator—leading funeral prayers for terrorists killed in Indian missile strikes. Rauf, designated as a global terrorist by the US in 2010, continues to operate freely in Pakistan with apparent state patronage.

Reel vs Reality

While Pakistan continues to deny harbouring terror elements, visuals from rallies such as the one in Kasur, featuring elected officials shoulder-to-shoulder with designated terrorists, paint a far grimmer picture. The repeated public glorification of terror figures, coupled with official endorsements and benefits for their families, raises critical questions about Pakistan’s sincerity in combating terrorism.

