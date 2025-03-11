Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  Pakistan's Top Diplomat Denied Entry, Deported From US Over Visa Issues

Pakistan’s Top Diplomat Denied Entry, Deported From US Over Visa Issues

US immigration system flagged "controversial visa references" linked to Wagan, which resulted in his deportation.

Pakistan’s Top Diplomat Denied Entry, Deported From US Over Visa Issues


Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, KK Ahsan Wagan, was denied entry into the United States and subsequently deported from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Despite holding a valid visa and all necessary travel documents, Wagan was stopped by US immigration officials upon arrival.

According to a report by The News, the US immigration system flagged “controversial visa references” linked to Wagan, which resulted in his deportation. However, US authorities have not provided specific details regarding the nature of these references or the exact reason behind the decision.

Pakistan Seeks Clarification

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken swift action, instructing its consulate in Los Angeles to investigate the incident. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch have been briefed on the matter, while sources indicate that Wagan may be recalled to Islamabad for further clarification.

A senior official from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the development, stating, “Ambassador KK Wagan was deported from the US due to an immigration objection, which led to his removal from the country.”

Wagan, an experienced diplomat, has held several key positions within Pakistan’s foreign service. Prior to his current posting in Turkmenistan, he served as the second secretary at Pakistan’s embassy in Kathmandu and later as the deputy consul general in Los Angeles. He also held the position of minister/charge d’affaires in Niamey, Niger, and worked on consular affairs and crisis management at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

The incident has raised concerns over diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States. This development comes at a time when reports suggest that the US administration under President Donald Trump is considering new travel restrictions on Pakistan, which could potentially impact Pakistani citizens’ ability to enter the US.

As investigations continue, diplomatic circles are closely monitoring the situation to assess its implications on Pakistan-US relations. The Pakistani government is expected to seek further explanations from Washington regarding the deportation of its senior diplomat.

